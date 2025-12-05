A dramatic turn has emerged in the investigation into the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, as a Los Angeles County grand jury continues to review evidence connected to her remains being found in the trunk of singer D4vd's abandoned Tesla.

The discovery was made on 08 September 2024, when a tow yard worker detected a foul odour coming from the vehicle and contacted police. The Los Angeles Police Department later confirmed that Celeste had been dead for several weeks before she was found. Her body was discovered one day after her 15th birthday.

Grand Jury Proceedings Begin

Prosecutors began presenting evidence to an investigative grand jury in mid-November, according to two law enforcement sources who were not authorised to discuss the case publicly. One source said the panel had met for several days, though it was unclear whether the presentation had concluded. Investigative grand juries can subpoena witnesses and gather evidence, but they cannot issue indictments.

A court filing provided to The Times included a GJ number, confirming the existence of the panel. In that document, LAPD Det. Joshua Byers of the Robbery Homicide Division described the case as an investigation into murder. Byers also secured a judge's order blocking the release of autopsy results and other information held by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Sealed Autopsy Findings

Deputy Dist. Atty. Beth Silverman, known for handling high-profile murder cases, has called several witnesses to testify. The district attorney's office has stated that it cannot disclose any information about the grand jury proceedings. The LAPD also declined to comment on the grand jury's existence, referring instead to a separate statement released earlier in the week.

The court order prevents the medical examiner's office from releasing details about Celeste's autopsy. Chief Medical Examiner Dr Odey Ukpo said his department is committed to transparency but is legally barred from sharing findings while the order remains in effect. Ukpo noted that such security holds are rare and have not been shown to affect case outcomes.

The Circumstances Surrounding Celeste's Death

Celeste's remains were found inside a black bag in the Tesla's boot. She weighed 71 pounds and had a tattoo reading 'Shhh' on her finger, details that were released before the court order sealed further records. LAPD Capt. Scot Williams later clarified that her body had not been decapitated or frozen, addressing inaccurate reports circulating at the time.

Detectives learned that the Tesla had been left on Bluebird Avenue in the Hollywood Hills since late July 2024. This coincided with the start of D4vd's national tour, which was cancelled once the death investigation drew international media attention. Detectives have spent months examining Celeste's movements before her death and her history with the singer.

D4vd's Background and Connection to the Case

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is a 20-year-old musician whose work incorporates elements of R&B and indie rock. Some of his earlier videos featured violent themes, including scenes of bodies, wounds, and depictions involving car boots. His song 'Romantic Homicide,' which has reached more than 1 billion plays on Spotify, includes the line: 'In the back of my mind / I killed you.'

Celeste had run away from home multiple times in 2024, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. She was in the seventh grade and had been reported missing at least three times before her death. Law enforcement sources said she lived at a rental home with D4vd after meeting him through social media.

Ongoing Investigations and Search Efforts

Detectives searched the Hollywood Hills home where D4vd had been living and removed electronic devices and other items. Investigators also confirmed that the singer had travelled to Santa Barbara County in the spring, though the significance of the trip has not yet been determined. The LAPD said it has reached no conclusions about its relevance.

Two law enforcement sources said investigators believe more than one person helped handle Celeste's body before it was found. LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton stated that accountability is coming, adding: 'Our RHD detectives have been working ... They are going to get justice for Celeste Rivas.' Hamilton also said that no request had been made for the singer's cooperation.

Judge Craig Richman approved the LAPD's request to keep the medical examiner's findings sealed for the time being. Byers wrote that releasing the information could reveal details of the investigation and endanger witnesses. The order will remain in effect until another court decision is made.