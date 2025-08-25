Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, has faced a wave of online criticism accusing her of pursuing European beauty standards through her recent weight loss and blonde hair, prompting a strong defence from fans.

The 43-year-old tennis icon, who revealed in August 2025 that she used GLP-1 weight-loss medication to lose over 31 pounds, has been targeted with racial slurs and claims of white appropriation.

Accusations and Online Backlash

Williams' physical transformation, showcased in her July 2025 Instagram gym selfies displaying chiseled abs and a slimmer physique, sparked heated online debate.

Some commenters accused her of using Ozempic, a GLP-1 drug, to conform to Hollywood's Eurocentric beauty standards, with one X post by @caliecalister on 23 August 2025 stating, 'Serena seems to have serious body image [issues]... only wears blonde hair, someone had a viral tweet saying she wants to be a white woman.'

Maybe it’s coz we perceive Serena differently, to me she seems to have serious body image (probably from years of being criticised on world stage) but she has had so much surgeries, fillers, only wears blonde hair, someone had a viral tweet saying she wants to be a white woman. — Calie (@caliecalister) August 23, 2025

Others claimed her transformation glorified white beauty ideals, with remarks flooding her Instagram, such as, 'They have to look the same and fit into the European standard of beauty,' as reported by BuzzFeed. These accusations escalated after Williams posted mirror selfies on 10 August 2025, with critics alleging her blonde hair, worn for over a decade, was a form of white appropriation.

The backlash has reignited discussions about Black women's self-expression, particularly around hair and body image. Williams' history of sporting colorful beads and varied hairstyles has long been scrutinised, with critics now framing her choices as a rejection of her racial identity.

The controversy has drawn parallels to past criticism of her muscular build, highlighting a damned if you do, damned if you don't dynamic.

Williams' Response and Health Journey

In a 20 August 2025 interview with People, Williams addressed her weight loss, revealing she lost over 31 pounds using GLP-1 medication, alongside exercise, after struggling post-pregnancy with daughters Alexis Olympia (2017) and Adira River (2023).

'I never was able to get to the weight I needed to be, no matter how much I trained,' she told People, emphasising her goal was personal comfort, not external validation. 'I've never felt that pressure to maintain a certain appearance,' she added, rejecting claims of conforming to external standards.

Williams began weekly injections six months after Adira's birth, noting, 'I feel great... light physically and light mentally.' Her transparency aimed to destigmatise weight-loss medication, costing an estimated £1,120 ($1,500) monthly for GLP-1 treatments based on US healthcare standards.

Her silence on the white appropriation claims has fueled further online speculation, as noted in an X post by @StreamWellness on 21 August 2025: 'Amid Accusations Of Using Ozempic And Wanting To Look Like A White Woman, Serena Williams Opened Up About Using Weight-Loss Meds.'

#celebrities #scoop : Amid Accusations Of Using Ozempic And Wanting To Look Like A White Woman, Serena Williams Opened Up About Using Weight-Loss Meds https://t.co/hyLsCULilf — Wellness Stream (@StreamWellness) August 21, 2025

Fan Support and Broader Context

Fans have rallied to Williams' defence, condemning the racial slurs and celebrating her autonomy. Instagram comments on her posts, as reported by BuzzFeed, included, 'You look AMAZING!! Ignore the hate,' and 'She's a queen, always been confident in her skin.'

The controversy coincides with similar scrutiny faced by celebrities like Lizzo, who addressed Ozempic rumours on 20 September 2024, highlighting a pattern of body-shaming in the industry.

Williams' supporters emphasize her legacy as a trailblazer who redefined beauty standards in tennis.

As she navigates this latest wave of criticism, her focus remains on health and family, urging a shift toward more empathetic conversations about personal transformation.