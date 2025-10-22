KEY POINTS Henderson alleges sexual harassment during delivery, films incident as evidence.

DoorDash cites privacy breach over video filmed inside customer's home.

Case raises concerns over gig-worker safety and platform accountability.

Livie Rose Henderson, known online as @irlmonsterhighdoll, says her DoorDash account was deactivated just days after she reported a case of sexual harassment involving a customer during a delivery. DoorDash, however, insists that her removal was linked to a policy violation after she posted footage filmed inside a customer's home without consent.

The Alleged Incident

Henderson, a New York-based delivery driver, said the incident took place on 12 October 2025 during what was supposed to be a routine contactless drop-off. She claims the customer was lying on a sofa with his trousers and underwear down, exposing himself. The moment was reportedly captured on video.

'I was a victim of sexual assault by a DoorDash customer while doing my job,' she said in a TikTok post, adding that DoorDash later banned the customer from the platform.

Within two days of filing her report, however, Henderson says her own Dasher account was deactivated. 'Hey, guys, I just lost my job, and they won't tell me why,' she said in a follow-up TikTok, noting she had received no email explanation or link to appeal.

@irlmonsterhighdoll Update: I submitted my appeal but I didn’t even know what to explain in it because idk what the cause of deactivation I’m defending myself against is. They said they will respond within 7-10 business days. I contacted a third support agent who gave me a way to log into my doordash debit card account so I have access to those funds for now thankfully. It sucks cuz aside from everything I didn’t mind doordashing. It was a decent experience. 🤷‍♀ ♬ original sound - irlmonsterhighdoll

DoorDash's Response

Henderson claims her appeal was denied within 24 hours and that repeated attempts to contact DoorDash support produced limited clarity. She was eventually able to recover remaining funds via her Dasher debit card, but says no clear reason for her deactivation was provided.

She also contacted local police, who reviewed the video evidence. The responding officer reportedly questioned whether charges could be filed, citing that the customer was within his own residence. Henderson maintained that the behaviour amounted to exhibitionism and posed a risk to others living nearby.

DoorDash later released a public statement addressing the controversy: 'We take reports of this nature with the utmost seriousness. At the same time, publicly sharing videos taken inside a customer's home, especially when personal information is visible, raises significant privacy concerns and constitutes a clear violation of our policies. To protect everyone's safety and privacy, we have deactivated both the Dasher's and the customer's accounts and are working directly with law enforcement for additional guidance.'

Henderson later posted that she only learned the reason for her dismissal when DoorDash's statement went public. She shared the deactivation e-mail on TikTok:

Posts and comments regarding the alleged sexual assault and Henderson's dismissal have since flooded TikTok, with users sharing mixed opinions on the case.

A Wider Discussion on Gig-Worker Safety

The incident has sparked a wider debate about gig-worker safety, privacy rights, and platform accountability. Supporters argue Henderson acted in self-defence by documenting evidence of harassment, while others point to the platform's privacy policy and the importance of maintaining customer confidentiality, even in distressing circumstances.

Henderson continues to post updates on TikTok, encouraging followers to support gig workers facing similar challenges. She has also directed fans to her backup account, @viavondutch, following video removals and content strikes.

As the story unfolds, it raises a complex question: did DoorDash strike the right balance between protecting privacy and ensuring driver safety — or did both sides lose in the process?