Mark A. Welsh III, the 27th president of Texas A&M University, announced on 18 September 2025 that he would resign from his post following controversy over a classroom lesson on gender identity. Welsh, a retired four-star general and former dean at Texas A&M, will officially step down on 19 September at 5:00pm. His decision comes after weeks of political pressure, public scrutiny, and divided opinions among faculty, students, and lawmakers.

Early Life and Education

Mark Anthony Welsh III was born on 26 January 1954 in San Antonio, Texas. He attended the United States Air Force Academy, where he earned his bachelor's degree, and later completed a master's degree at Webster University.

Although not an alumnus of Texas A&M himself, Welsh has deep family ties to the university. His father graduated from the institution, and several of his children also studied there, which he has described as making him 'an Aggie by association'.

Military Career

Welsh served more than four decades in the United States Air Force, rising to the rank of four-star general. His distinguished military career included serving as Chief of Staff of the Air Force, one of the highest leadership roles within the branch.

He retired in 2016 after holding several senior command positions around the world, earning recognition for his service and leadership.

Transition to Academia

After leaving military service, Welsh joined Texas A&M University as the dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service. During his tenure, he was credited with strengthening the school's reputation and guiding its programmes in public policy and international affairs.

His move into higher education leadership positioned him as a respected figure within the university community and a candidate for senior administrative roles.

Presidency at Texas A&M

Welsh became the acting president of Texas A&M University in July 2023 following the resignation of then-president M. Katherine Banks. In December 2023, he was confirmed as the 27th president.

During his presidency, Welsh emphasised academic transparency, faculty governance, and the importance of aligning classroom teaching with published course catalogues. His leadership was initially viewed as a stabilising force after a period of administrative change.

The Gender Identity Controversy

In early September 2025, a video emerged showing a student at Texas A&M University raising concerns about material on gender identity in an upper-level children's literature class. The student stated that the content conflicted with their personal religious beliefs and questioned its legality.

The professor, Melissa McCoul, continued to teach the material. Following the video's circulation, the university took administrative action. Professor McCoul was removed from her position, while the department head and the dean of the relevant department were demoted. The professor has since filed an appeal regarding her termination.

The response drew sharp criticism from both sides. Some faculty members and academic leaders said the dismissals undermined academic freedom. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers, including Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, accused Welsh of mishandling the situation and called for stronger action.

Support and Opposition

Despite political pressure, Welsh received support from many within the Texas A&M community. Prominent faculty members, student representatives, and staff signed letters urging the Board of Regents to retain him, describing him as a leader of integrity and fairness.

However, criticism from state officials and mounting controversy ultimately overshadowed these efforts.