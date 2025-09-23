South African pastor Joshua Mhlakela has attracted global attention after claiming he received a vision predicting the Rapture on 23 and 24 September 2025. Mhlakela, who preaches Christian end-times prophecy, said Jesus Christ revealed the dates to him, sparking debate among believers and sceptics online.

The prediction has gone viral on social media, drawing coverage from news outlets and prompting discussions about its accuracy and implications.

Background and Early Life

Details about Pastor Joshua Mhlakela's early life, including his exact age and family background, remain limited. He was born in South Africa and has emerged publicly through his ministry and prophetic claims. Little is known about his education or formative years, though he has steadily gained recognition for his focus on apocalyptic teachings.

Ministry and Religious Affiliation

Mhlakela is associated with Christian prophetic ministry. While his specific denominational affiliation is not widely reported, his work centres on preaching about end-times events, visions, and divine revelations, and biblical end-times prophecies. His sermons often discuss biblical prophecies and are shared through media interviews and online platforms to reach a global audience. Previous public statements indicate a pattern of predictions, though the Rapture 2025 prophecy is his most widely publicised claim.

Details of the Rapture Prediction

In a video interview with Centtwinz TV, Pastor Mhlakela stated he saw Jesus seated on a throne and heard the message, 'I am coming soon.'

He linked the vision to the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, also called the Feast of Trumpets, which some Christians interpret as an important date in biblical end-times narratives. Mhlakela specified that the Rapture would occur over two days: 23 and 24 September 2025. This claim has been widely shared online, generating discussions under the hashtag #RaptureTok.

Public Reaction and Influence

The prophecy has drawn mixed reactions from the public. Some believers have voiced support and anticipation, sharing prayers and testimonies, while sceptics question the credibility of date-specific predictions.

The contrasting responses highlight ongoing debates within Christian communities about prophecy and the interpretation of end-times scripture. Analysts observe that the discussion reflects broader tensions between faith, scepticism, and the appeal of definitive answers about the future.

Recent Developments and Expert Reactions

As the predicted date approached, Mhlakela's prophecy has been reported by news outlets in South Africa and internationally. Religious scholars and church leaders have responded cautiously, stressing that past attempts to predict the Rapture have consistently failed. Experts warn that fixed dates risk disappointment and disillusionment among followers. Commentators also note that Mhlakela's rising visibility mirrors a pattern seen with other apocalyptic figures who gain attention during times of uncertainty.

Social Media Trends

The online conversation has expanded far beyond church walls and traditional media. On TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), the hashtag #RaptureTok has attracted millions of views, with users creating reaction videos, memes, and even satire about the prophecy. Some posts urge repentance, while others parody the idea of a fixed date for the end of the world. Analysts say the viral spread of #RaptureTok demonstrates how digital platforms are reshaping the visibility of religious messages, giving local pastors like Mhlakela a global audience almost instantly.