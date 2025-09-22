What is "RaptureTok"? Internet Reacts to Viral Trend Predicting the End of the World on Sept 23
#RaptureTok has gone viral as TikTok users predict the biblical Rapture for Sept 23-24
A new TikTok subculture dubbed 'RaptureTok' has caught attention online, with creators posting dreams, warnings and interpretations of Bible verses predicting the Rapture on September 23. Though the videos come from a relatively small niche of Christian creators, the trend has gone viral on TikTok's 'For You' page, spilling over to X and Instagram where curious users are amplifying the content.
Rather than mass panic, the internet response has leaned on being humorous and skeptical. Some users are posting jokes about 'heaven fits' and leaving staged piles of clothes on the ground to imitate being raptured. Others are making memes about whether pets will be included, with one viral TikTok captioned: 'If my dog isn't coming, I'm not going'. On X, one user wrote: 'Apparently the Rapture is scheduled for this weekend — hope it doesn't interfere with brunch'.
Experts note that viral doomsday predictions are not new, with similar claims spreading in past years and failing to materialize. Mental health professionals, however, warn that the rise of so-called 'rapture anxiety' can create real distress for some viewers. Authorities and faith leaders have urged people to treat such predictions with caution, as no evidence supports the claims now circulating on social media.
