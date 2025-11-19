New York police say influencer Pei Chung spent weeks posing as a glamorous food content creator while repeatedly skipping restaurant bills at some of the city's priciest dining spots.

The 34-year-old Brooklyn resident is accused of using luxury fashion, staged social-media props and polished food posts to convince staff she was a legitimate influencer, only to leave without paying. Her case has sparked questions about how easily influencer culture can be exploited — and how restaurants can better protect themselves from social-media scams.

How Pei Chung Built Her 'Influencer' Image

Chung cultivated a high-end persona on Instagram, where she posted dishes from venues such as Peter Luger, Francie and Meadowsweet. Police told the New York Post that she dressed in Prada heels, Louis Vuitton bags and Hermès belts as she entered restaurants with a camera and lighting set-up to appear like a professional blogger. Her account, which has more than 13,000 followers, featured glossy reviews of meals she allegedly never paid for. This created a sense of credibility for staff who believed they were hosting a content creator.

Restaurant workers say her confidence helped her blend in. She walked in with ease, placed large orders and photographed each dish for her next post. Staff did not suspect anything unusual, yet problems began once bills arrived and every card she provided was declined. She often responded by claiming she was waiting for money from her family or that she was visiting the restaurant for a collaboration.

The Dine-and-Dash Pattern Behind the Arrests

Police say Chung's alleged spree began in late October. At the Michelin-starred Francie in Williamsburg, she ordered foie gras, carpaccio, bucatini, lamb and hot-chocolate mousse totalling more than £137 before attempting to barter exposure instead of payment. Co-owner John Winterman said she returned several times despite her unpaid bill and was eventually arrested at the bar on 7 November.

Her visits to other venues followed the same pattern. At Lavender Lake she allegedly ran up a £74 tab and walked out. Staff at Meadowsweet say all her cards were declined during a separate visit, although she behaved with complete confidence throughout the meal. Police also linked her to a £111 bill at Peter Luger, where a manager said she implied she would offer sexual favours instead of payment. Officers later escorted her out after she refused to settle the charge.

On 11 November she allegedly attempted the same tactic at Motorino Pizza, where she accumulated a £103 bill and again declined to pay. Police arrested her that evening and charged her with theft of services.

Her Online Persona Tells a Very Different Story

Despite the accusations, Chung's blog still presents her as a refined critic of New York's dining scene. She posted a glowing review of the Peter Luger steak she never paid for, describing the fat as melting 'like silk.'

Her content continues to showcase meals from the same venues now accusing her of fraud. This contrast between her online image and the allegations against her has intensified public interest in the case.

The Impact on Restaurants and Real Influencers

Chung's alleged scheme has frustrated restaurant owners who already operate under tight financial pressure. Several told reporters that incidents like this create mistrust that affects legitimate influencers who collaborate openly and follow agreed terms.

Police have encouraged businesses to verify partnerships before offering complimentary meals and to report any suspicious brand-deal proposals immediately.

Chung's case has opened a wider conversation about the blurred line between influencer culture and real marketing agreements. Her alleged behaviour shows how easily polished online identities can be used to take advantage of businesses seeking visibility. For now, her social-media pages remain active as authorities continue investigating her recent string of unpaid bills.