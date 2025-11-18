Sydney Sweeney's new beau, Scooter Braun, reportedly came close to acquiring the controversial adult content platform OnlyFans for a staggering £6.7 billion ($8 billion).

Sources say the ex-talent manager of Ariana Grande had negotiated directly with CEO Keily Blair and deal consultant Jamie Sharp, positioning himself as 'the face and brains' of the platform.

However, in a last-minute twist, the deal fell through for reasons that have not been disclosed.

Scooter Braun's Venture From Music to Adult Content Platform

Braun's interest in OnlyFans is part of the music exec's strategy to expand beyond traditional talent management into tech and content platforms.

According to NME, Braun was in serious negotiations with the platform's leadership and had been eyeing the use of his industry connections to bring in high-profile creators.

Based in Los Angeles and owned by Ukrainian-American businessman Leonid Radvinsky and Fenix International, OnlyFans is not just a major player in adult content—it's also one of the booming influencer platforms at par with TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

Industry observers noted that Braun's involvement could have given the company a new public image and potentially attracted mainstream stars, boosting both subscriber numbers and revenue.

A successful deal would have made him responsible not just for strategic growth, but also for the platform's cultural direction.

Why the Braun x OnlyFans Deal Fell Through

Despite being considered the frontrunner due to his extensive network and experience, Braun reportedly withdrew from the acquisition at the last minute.

The reasons for his departure remain unclear, though insiders suggest negotiations may have broken down over operational control or strategic disagreements. Merging traditional talent management experience with a platform often criticised for its adult content might pose a regulatory problem for Braun.

Analysts also note that OnlyFans' unique business model, which allows creators to earn directly from subscribers, presents both an opportunity and a risk for investors.

The Financial Stake of Giving OnlyFans to Scooter Braun

OnlyFans has grown into a lucrative business, generating £5.5 billion ($6.6 billion) in revenue in 2023.

Estimates put the potential acquisition at around £6.7 billion ($8 billion), making it one of the most valuable emerging platforms. Top creators include artists such as Iggy Azalea, Cardi B, and Bella Thorne, whose popularity helps drive subscriptions and maintain consistent revenue streams.

CEO Keily Blair also highlighted the platform's economic impact, saying OnlyFans has paid out £21 billion ($25 billion) to creators since its launch in 2016. She explained, 'There's not very many tech companies that can talk about creating wealth for others rather than just profiteering'.

Blair notes that the company prides itself on empowering creators to grow their fanbase, try new ventures, and be disruptive.

To match this impact, Braun will have to drop his controversial management ways that made Grande fire him as her manager, and Justin Bieber's alleged debt to him.

Besides, Braun is not the only entertainment mogul that are trying to take the disruptive platform for themselves. There may be others seeking to buy OnlyFans, too, although this has not been clarified yet. Interest from investment firms, such as Forest Road Co., is also ongoing.