As the 2024 presidential election approaches, discussions about which states are genuine battlegrounds intensify. Despite some considering Minnesota a second-tier battleground state, evidence suggests that it does not hold the characteristics of a true swing state.

Minnesota has a strong history of leaning Democratic in presidential elections. The state has consistently voted for the Democratic candidate since 1976, demonstrating a long-term preference for the party. The last Republican to win Minnesota was Richard Nixon in 1972, and since then, the state has been a reliable stronghold for Democratic candidates. This historical context is crucial in understanding why Minnesota does not fit the typical profile of a swing state.

Recent Election Results

An NPR report highlights that swing states are characterised by their unpredictable voting patterns and closely contested elections. In contrast, Minnesota's polling data consistently shows a Democratic advantage, lacking the volatility seen in genuine battleground states. During the 2020 election, Joe Biden won Minnesota by a significant margin, further solidifying the state's Democratic lean. According to a MinnPost article, while the race between Biden and Trump was close, it was not within the narrow margins seen in true swing states like Pennsylvania or Wisconsin.

Demographic and Political Landscape

Minnesota's demographic and political landscape further explains its status. The state's electorate includes a significant number of urban voters from the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area, who tend to vote Democratic. Rural areas, while more conservative, do not have enough population density to offset the urban vote. This urban-rural divide is less balanced in Minnesota than in other swing states, making it difficult for Republicans to gain a foothold.

Moreover, the political alignment of Minnesota's elected officials reflects its Democratic lean. The state has two Democratic senators and a Democratic governor, Tim Walz. These consistent Democratic victories at the state level reinforce the argument that Minnesota does not exhibit the characteristics of a swing state.

The allocation of campaign resources also highlights Minnesota's status. Presidential campaigns typically invest heavily in swing states, recognising their pivotal role in determining the election outcome. However, Minnesota does not receive the same level of attention or resources from either party.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz: A Winning Combination for Minnesota

Kamala Harris's decision to select Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate could bolster her campaign's efforts in the state. Walz, with his deep roots in Minnesota and understanding of local issues, brings a strategic advantage. As a former U.S. Army National Guard member and teacher, Walz has a strong appeal among rural and working-class voters, complementing Harris's broader national appeal. His progressive policies as governor, such as free school meals and expanded paid worker leave, resonate well with Minnesota's electorate.

Additionally, Walz's proven track record in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and addressing police brutality protests following George Floyd's death showcases his leadership capabilities during crises. This experience aligns with the concerns of many Minnesota voters, particularly in urban areas. According to The Independent, Walz's selection is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the Democratic ticket in the Midwest, particularly in states like Minnesota that are critical to securing an electoral victory.