Lori Loughlin, best known for her role in Full House, was jailed in 2020 for her role in the US college admissions scandal. Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, also served time. Now, after nearly 28 years of marriage, reports confirm the couple have separated. What led to her imprisonment, and did the scandal contribute to their split? Here's everything we know so far.

The College Admissions Scandal That Shocked Hollywood

In 2019, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were named among dozens of high-profile figures charged in Operation Varsity Blues, a federal investigation into a nationwide college admissions bribery scheme.

The couple were accused of paying $500,000 (£371,890) to secure places for their two daughters at the University of Southern California. Prosecutors said the payment was disguised as a charitable donation to falsely present the girls as recruits for the university's rowing team, despite having no competitive experience.

The case highlighted issues of privilege and fairness in US higher education and quickly became one of Hollywood's biggest scandals.

Charges, Guilty Plea and Sentencing

Initially pleading not guilty, Loughlin and Giannulli later accepted plea deals in May 2020. Loughlin admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli faced an additional charge of honest services fraud.

In August 2020, a federal judge sentenced Loughlin to two months in prison, a $150,000 (£111,567) fine, two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli received five months in prison, a $250,000 (£185,945) fine, and 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin reported to FCI Dublin in California and was released in December 2020, while Giannulli completed his sentence in April 2021.

Their involvement led to significant professional fallout. Loughlin was dropped from Hallmark Channel projects and written out of Fuller House, while Giannulli's fashion brand suffered reputational damage.

Life After Prison and Public Scrutiny

Following their release, both Loughlin and Giannulli kept a low profile. In the years that followed, Loughlin began a slow return to television, appearing in When Hope Calls and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Public opinion remained divided. While some audiences viewed her efforts to rebuild her career as sincere, others criticised what they saw as lenient punishment compared to non-celebrity offenders.

Despite the backlash, the couple appeared united publicly, often seen with their daughters, suggesting a focus on family and privacy amid ongoing scrutiny.

Reports Confirm Separation After 28 Years of Marriage

In October 2025, ABC News reported that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have separated after nearly 28 years of marriage. The couple, who wed in November 1997, share two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose.

A representative confirmed that they are 'living apart and taking a break' but have not filed for divorce. Earlier this year, they listed their Hidden Hills mansion for $16.5 million (£12.27 million), prompting speculation about changes in their personal and financial arrangements.

The separation comes six years after the scandal first broke, raising questions about whether the pressures of legal battles, reputational damage and financial strain played a role.

Did the Scandal Cause the Split?

Neither Loughlin nor Giannulli has publicly linked their separation to the college admissions scandal or their prison sentences.

However, entertainment news outlets have suggested that the prolonged aftermath, including lost income, legal scrutiny and public judgement, may have placed long-term strain on their relationship.

As of now, there is no confirmed cause behind the split, and the couple have made no further public statements.