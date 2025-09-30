Hollywood's golden couple could be no more. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, once the picture of glamour and stability, have reportedly split after 19 years of marriage.

The news has stunned fans, sparking speculation over whether infidelity may have been a factor. Many online have rallied behind Kidman, with supporters calling her the 'real victim' in the breakup.

Living Separate Lives

Reports first surfaced that the pair had been living apart since early summer. TMZ revealed that Urban had acquired his own Nashville residence, while Kidman was spotted house-hunting solo in Portugal, even filing for a residence permit. The couple's daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, are reportedly in Kidman's care.

Although the two were last photographed together in June at the FIFA Club World Cup in Nashville, their packed schedules had created a growing divide.

'Keith never sees Nicole,' one insider claimed, suggesting that touring commitments and filming schedules strained their marriage.

Cheating Allegations Take Hold Online

As details of the separation broke, speculation swirled online about whether infidelity had hastened the end. A July interview only fanned the flames: Urban abruptly disconnected from a radio show after being asked about Kidman's on-screen chemistry with Zac Efron, leading to whispers of tension.

On social media, fans latched onto the idea of cheating. One user wrote, 'He fumbled the bag so hard. If women like Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman get cheated on, what hope is there for the rest of us?' Another added, 'She's the victim in all this—he cheated on her?? On her?'

Though no concrete evidence of an affair has surfaced, the internet has been relentless in painting Urban as the guilty party.

what do you mean KEITH left HER — Cris ✨ (@lionesspike) September 29, 2025

He fumbled the bag so hard. Like if women like Beyonce and Nicole Kidman get cheated on and left there is no hope for the rest of us. — Entertainingly Popular (@entertaininglyp) September 29, 2025

if keith urban has cheated or ends up with an instagram model under the age of 25, i will start the biggest smear campaign this nation has ever seen https://t.co/qNPlksOoZ3 — jane doe (@soliloquillxo) September 29, 2025

Nicole Kidman's Side Of The Story

Sources close to Kidman told Page Six the actress 'did not want the separation and was trying to save things'.

While her husband was on the road with his High Alive tour, Kidman remained focused on her family and film commitments, even paying nearly $90,000 a month to rent Boy George's mansion in London while shooting Practical Magic 2.

She has also been seen as the steady parent in the split, reportedly carrying the bulk of responsibilities for their daughters. In interviews, Kidman has repeatedly spoken about empowering her girls and encouraging their ambitions.

Fans Rally Behind Nicole

Despite rumours swirling around the reasons for the split, the public response has been heavily weighted in Kidman's favour.

Thousands of posts on X (formerly Twitter) portray her as the one holding the family together while Urban pursued his career.

'It's inconceivable,' one user said of the idea Urban could have strayed. Another put it more bluntly: 'He cheated on Nicole Kidman? That's on sight.'

Whether or not infidelity was involved, the separation has redefined the couple's public image. Kidman, who once described Urban as her rock, is now being hailed by fans as the resilient one—the woman who gave her all to a marriage that ultimately slipped away.