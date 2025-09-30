Social media influencer and OnlyFans model Hannah Palmer is currently in the spotlight after being linked to comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, who is 26 years her senior.

Palmer, 27, was seen dining out at an unnamed location with Cohen, 53, who recently finalised his £120 million divorce from actress Isla Fisher, based on the photos gathered by the Sun on Thursday.

The alleged couple left the restaurant separately, then rode the same Cadillac Escalade limo.

Palmer reportedly wore a leopard-print mini dress and a pair of boots, while the 'Borat' star donned a casual look complete with a flat cap.

'They spent two hours inside and seemed deep in conversation,' a source told the Sun. 'Despite the age difference they were getting on really well and seemed to have a lot to talk about.'

Other sources claimed that the LA-based model went to a party hosted by socialite and hotel heiress Paris Hilton after her date with Cohen. She shared a photo from the party on her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Details about Hannah Palmer

Born in Prescott, Arizona, Palmer is a social media personality, professional model, and influencer. Her fame started on Instagram, where she regularly shares swimsuit and bikini photos.

News outlets revealed that she attended Prescott High School, then enrolled at the University of Arizona. She also had a beauty and fashion training at Phoenix's Penrose Academy. The latter helped play a role in pursuing her path in modeling.

Palmer's modeling career took off after joining Maxim's Cover Girl contest. She had worked with some of the biggest names in photography, including Larisa Elaine and Raul Gomez.

She also runs an OnlyFans account, where she allegedly earned £4 million ($5.4 million) during its first year.

Aside from the subscription-based content from OnlyFans, she also has a steady string of projects, including social media sponsorships, brand collaborations, and modeling gigs.

The model regularly shares selfies of her travels to exotic locations, including Miami, St. Tropez, France, and Hawaii.

This summer, Palmer went to Ibiza with her close friends, such as pop star Rita Ora and Towie alum Vas J. Morgan.

How Did Palmer and Cohen Meet?

The rumoured couple allegedly met at the 50th birthday party of director Taika Waititi, Ora's husband, in Ibiza last August.

According to an insider, Palmer and Cohen would have been introduced during the party.

'Only a close-knit group were invited. It was a big sit-down dinner party before they went dancing in the villa's nightclub,' the source shared. 'Hannah is a super fun girl and is as clever as she is beautiful. Sacha is a very lucky man to have bagged a date with her. She's a real catch.'

Palmer and Cohen have yet to comment on the dating rumours.

Cohen and Fisher's Divorce

Meanwhile, Cohen and Fisher met in 2001 and tied the knot nine years later.

In 2024, the parents of three announced that they had been separated since 2023 in deleted Instagram Stories posted on both their accounts.

'After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,' the statement reads. 'In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy.'

They finalised their divorce in June this year.