The digital world came to a standstill when a grainy video of Desmond Scott sharing an intimate moment with an unknown woman surfaced online. This sighting occurred a mere forty-eight hours after his wife, Kristy Scott, initiated legal proceedings to end their decade-long marriage, sparking rumours that he might have cheated on her.

Netizens were eager to know who the woman was, but her identity had remained a mystery until now. Two weeks after the viral video was released, TMZ had finally identified the woman.

Who Is Marissa Springer?

Sources familiar with the situation have identified the woman in the viral footage with Scott as Marissa Springer. She's a 24-year-old model based in Houston and a graduate of the University of Houston's Bauer College of Business. She is currently pursuing her Master of Business Administration (MBA), balancing her academic goals with a burgeoning career in modelling, marketing and entrepreneurship.

In a previous interview with Bauer, she revealed that her modelling career began after working on music videos with American rappers Paul and Bun B, as well as other Houston-based artists. Her exposure in music videos prompts brands to approach her for photoshoots. When she was in London, a group of kids who were building their clothing company reportedly got her as their model and they did a photoshoot with the most iconic London scene.

One of her 'absolute favourite looks', however, was captured during a photoshoot for a perfume brand. 'This was one of my first studio shoots that did really well,' she said.

Unaware of Scott's Status

Sources told TMZ that Springer was entirely unaware of Desmond's massive social media following or his marital status. At the time of their introduction, her understanding was that he was single. She allegedly knew nothing of the digital fame or the public scrutiny that follows the Scott family.

Springer found herself in the middle of a controversy after an intimate video of her kissing Desmond Scott in a public setting leaked on social media. The footage quickly gained millions of views, as fans tried to piece together the timeline of the viral kissing video to his ongoing divorce. The intimacy displayed in the clip shocked long-time followers of the couple.

Scott Apologises for Behaviour

The timing of the viral video also raised eyebrows, as it circulated on social media just two days after Scott's wife, Kristy, filed for divorce in a Texas court. Desmond has since addressed the public backlash regarding his behaviour, apologising for the way he acted at the time. He stated that he was 'not proud of' the choices he made.

While the footage remains a focal point of the scandal, Springer's camp maintains she was an unwitting participant in a public drama. She did not know that the man she was with was currently embroiled in a high-profile legal separation. The fallout from the video has placed her under intense public scrutiny.

Kristy Files for Divorce

Kristy Scott officially filed for divorce on 30 December 2025. The filing cited alleged infidelity as the primary reason for the split. This news ended months of speculation regarding the state of their relationship, which had been a staple of social media entertainment for years.

The couple, who share two children, had built a significant brand based on their family dynamic. Reports indicate the financial stakes are high, with the couple's net worth estimated to be around £7.5 million ($10 million).

Kristy has been vocal about the difficulty of the situation, expressing that the choice to leave was necessary for her well-being. Desmond, however, claimed in a statement that they 'made sincere efforts to work through' before deciding to part ways. 'I took responsibility for those actions, I shared this with her directly and personally, and ultimately we decided to divorce,' he said, according to People.

Despite the allegations, Desmond has refrained from providing specific details regarding the timeline of his relationship with Springer. The divorce proceedings continue as the public dissects every new development about the alleged affair that many believe caused the end of his 10-year marriage with Kristy.