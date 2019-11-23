Meghan Markle's family isn't sure whether they would get to spend another Thanksgiving with the Duchess of Sussex. The 38-year-old royal faces a "unique situation".

The former actress may fly her mother Doria Ragland to Britain. She may ditch her plans to be in LA for the American holiday, according to reports. The duchess's uncle Joseph Johnson, 70, shared some pictures of the family.

The photos featured his half-sister and niece. Johnson says he has happy memories of past holiday seasons spent together. "You know, it's been a long time since we all celebrated the holidays together," he told speaking to the Daily Mail.

"What I remember is that it was always nice for family to get together, although it's been maybe years since we saw Meghan and her mother. It was always a good time. We've got a little, small family – not a lot of cousins, uncles and that kind of thing that we know of. So when we got together, we were always happy to see each other," he added.

The mother-of-one's uncle said that Meghan was "was always a sweetheart." He added that she was "the sweetest, most pleasant little girl.

Johnson is Meghan's mother Doria's older half-brother. They share the same mother – Jeanette Johnson, who died in 2000 aged 71.

The duchess has not seen any of her family members other than her mother since she began dating Prince Harry, which includes her dad Thomas Markle, 73.

Her father is most likely to spend the holidays at his home in Rosarito, Mexico. Last year he was joined by his close friend Lori Davis and her daughter Jocelyn.

According to Johnson, he finds the constant attacks on Meghan "baffling and doesn't recognise that person". "They have their reasons for why they see things the way they do and why they say the things they say," he added.

"There's two sides to every story and we don't feel that way. The person that they're talking about, how she always wanted to be princess and this and that – well I don't know that person," Johnson said.

Meanwhile, sources close to the duchess revealed they are considering having her mom take the 11-hour flight to Frogmore Cottage, Windsor for the festive period.