Will Smith is opening up about his marriage to his wife of 24 years Jada Pinkett Smith and admits that they are not monogamous.

In a candid interview for the November issue of GQ, the 53-year old admitted that they have an open relationship. He said they started entertaining other romantic liaisons after they realised that they both felt "miserable" being in a monogamous relationship.

"Jada never believed in conventional marriage. Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up," Smith explained.

"There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection," he continued.

The "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star shared that he and Jada "have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way." He said marriage for them "can't be a prison."

"And I don't suggest our road for anybody. I don't suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we've given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love."

Their monogamous relationship reportedly ended following an ugly fight in 2011 during Jada's 40th birthday, which a then 10-year-old Willow had to witness in tears. Will had prepared a documentary of his wife's life that traced back to her ancestors' time in slavery and screened it for friends and family at a dinner in Santa Fe. She had not appreciated the fact that it took him three years to prepare the film. Instead, she called it "the most disgusting display of ego" she has ever seen in her life.

"Our marriage wasn't working. We could no longer pretend. We were both miserable and clearly, something had to change," Will said of that bitter memory of seeing their daughter covering her ears and begging him and Jada to stop fighting. He told the publication that it was not only Jada who had an affair, although he would not go into detail about his experience.

In August last year, singer August Alsina revealed he had an affair with Jada after their son Jaden introduced him to his parents in 2015. He said he got Will's blessing because at the time their marriage had transformed into a "life partnership." Alsina and Jada have since split but he admitted that he will always "deeply love and has a ton of love for her."