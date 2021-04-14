Prince William and Prince Harry are "unlikely" to meet prior to their public appearance at their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, but the feuding siblings will keep it cordial for the solemn occasion.

Prince Harry, who arrived in the UK from California on Sunday, is currently isolating at his residence at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Although the travel guidelines require 10-days of quarantine, concession can be given on compassionate grounds. "This includes attending a funeral of a household member, a close family member or a friend (if neither household member or close family member can attend the funeral)," the guidelines state, reports The Mirror.

In Harry's case, he will be able to attend Saturday's funeral given he isolates for five days and tests negative for COVID-19. However, it means that he will not be able to have a prior meeting with his elder brother and other family members, whom he hasn't seen since a tense interaction at the Commonwealth Day event in March last year, held just days before his official exit as a working royal.

It will also be the first time he will be seeing his family since his and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they made a number of negative claims about the family members and the palace. However, the family isn't expected to get much time to discuss their issues face-to-face, as the coronavirus guidelines require Harry to "continue to self-isolate at all other times" apart from the funeral. He is not expected to stay in the UK for many days after the funeral as he will soon return to his wife who is expecting a baby girl.

Despite the increasing tensions, William and Harry are expected to "put their differences" aside for their grandfather's funeral. Royal expert Ingrid Seward told Us Weekly: "For the period that Harry is [in England], they will very much put their differences behind them. I think that Harry will want to get back to Meghan as soon as the funeral is over ... so he won't have a great deal of time to be in a potentially embarrassing situation with his family."

Meanwhile, a source told the Telegraph UK that Kate Middleton can play a pivotal role in reducing the tensions between her husband and her brother-in-law. The insider said: "Being so close to her own siblings, Pippa and James, and having witnessed first-hand the special bond between William and Harry, she has found the whole situation difficult and upsetting."

The Duchess of Cambridge has previously been close to Harry, who described her as the "big sister I never had" after her engagement with William.