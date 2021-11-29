Prince William and Kate Middleton have a chance to visit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their new home in California during their upcoming tour of the United States. However, a royal expert has claimed that such an arrangement would not be beneficial for any of them.

During the first awards ceremony of his environmental initiative "Earthshot Prize" in London last month, William confirmed that the second annual edition of the programme will be held in the United States in 2022. His and Kate's attendance at the ceremony will mark their first visit to the US since Harry and Meghan relocated to the country following their exit as senior royals.

However, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti said that it is "somewhat unlikely" that the Fab Four will all stay together at the Sussexes' Montecito mansion during this visit. He told Us Weekly, "It's like so many of these things — it's a sort of lose-lose situation."

The journalist explained, "If they get invited and they decline, it seems petty and nasty. And if they don't get invited, it seems petty and nasty from the other side. And if they do accept such an invitation and something goes terribly wrong, that seems like a bad idea. I can't quite see how this would work."

Read more Prince William, Kate Middleton snub Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at Commonwealth Day Service?

The last time the couples were seen together was at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London in March last year, which was one of Meghan and Harry's last engagements as working royals. Videos from the event that started doing rounds on social media apparently showed frostiness between them as Kate appeared to ignore her sister-in-law's greetings while William responded with a diplomatic nod.

Harry was seen with his elder brother and sister-in-law when he attended the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip in April this year, but his then-pregnant wife was not in attendance at the event. If William and Kate visit him and Meghan in the US, it will also expectedly mark the first time they meet their niece Lilibet Diana, five months.