The royal fans who were eagerly waiting for happy reunion pictures of the 'Fab Four' at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, were left disappointed when Prince William and Kate Middleton did not acknowledge Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with as much as a hello.

The Commonwealth Day Service in London on Monday was the first time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen with Prince William and Kate Middleton after announcing their decision to step back as a senior member of the British royal family, and the last royal engagement of the Sussexes before they cease to be working royals on Tuesday, March 31. However, the Cambridges appeared cold towards the couple and apparently avoided any interaction with them.

In a video obtained by Page Six, Harry and Meghan can be seen already seated, next to Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex when William and Kate approach towards their seats in the front row. The footage shows Harry smiling and greeting his brother as he sees him and Kate approaching their seats and Meghan saying "hi," then waving at the couple, and then again saying "hello."

In return, the Sussexes only received an apparent snub from the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge, who properly greeted Edward and Sophie and then sat down with their backs to them. While William still had a brief eye contact with his brother and sister-in-law, Kate did not appear to acknowledge them at all.

However, the Cambridges acknowledged Harry and Meghan as the uploaded photographs from the service on their Instagram account proves. The Kensington Royal Instagram account uploaded a series of pictures from the night, two of which were close-up shots of Harry and Meghan.

While William and Kate were seated in the front row beside Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, Meghan and Harry were seated in the second row beside Edward and Sophie. According to E! News, Kate and William were given front row seats simply because they are a part of the monarchy's inner core, as the future Queen Consort and King of Britain. In fact, the seating arrangement was the same at last year's service.

Meanwhile, the seating plan is also considered to be hinting that Edward and Sophie, son and daughter-in-law of the British monarch, will replace Harry and Meghan as senior members of the royal family when they cease to be working royals by the end of the month.