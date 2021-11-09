Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking tips from Princess Diana's parenting diary to keep their three children behaved.

According to a report in My London, William adopted parenting techniques his mother used in raising him and his younger brother Prince Harry, to bring up his own children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three. Like him and Harry, George, Charlotte, and Louis also had to learn to deal with the spotlight and press at a very young age, which meant politely waving and smiling while rarely having tantrums like other children of their age.

To raise well-behaved royal children, Princess Diana used to encourage her two sons to write thank you notes to anyone that had helped them, a lesson she has passed on to her eldest. A source explained, "(William and Kate) have developed this brilliant knack of letting as much as they can seem spontaneous and that's how the children see it. Table manners, thank you letters, little courtesies are being drilled into the children so they become automatic."

William and Harry's former protection officer Ken Wharfe had also spoken about this habit that their mother had instilled in them. Wharfe said that a young Harry once wanted to take the London Underground and public transport but was far from well-behaved, and was imitating the Sikh bus driver who would say "Parp, parp, ring, ring" at each bus stop.

The Princess of Wales was furious at Harry for his behaviour and made him apologise to the driver, who himself found the incident hilarious. The man found a thank you letter on his desk from Harry the next day, in which the Prince thanked him for helping him have a day like a normal person. At the end of the letter, the mischievous royal signed it off with the same "parp, parp, ring, ring" that had landed him in trouble the day before.

Diana also used to take William and Harry to charity visits and days out as she wanted them to experience life without the restrictions of strict royal protocols. Her biographer, Andrew Morton, said: "One of the reasons was she didn't want the boys to grow up thinking the whole world was 4x4 Range Rovers, shotguns and nannies."