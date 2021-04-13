Prince William and Prince Harry on Monday remembered their grandfather, Prince Philip, in separate tributes that showed no signs of healing their rift.

The tributes by the royal siblings were in contrast on several levels. While the Duke of Cambridge released the message via Kensington Palace, the Duke of Sussex went for the website of his new charitable initiative Archewell. William remembered his grandfather as a person who was "defined by service," while Harry remembered him as a man of service who was "authentically himself."

The beginning of William's message read, "my grandfather's century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family," while Harry wrote: "My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next."

"I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days," William wrote, possibly referring to the time Philip supported him and Harry during their mother Diana's death.

The 39-year-old also spoke about the role the Duke of Edinburgh played in the lives of his wife Kate Middleton and their three children- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation."



A message from The Duke of Cambridge following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh: https://t.co/lVCSPrG7uG pic.twitter.com/atiB8djxPO — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 12, 2021

"I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her. I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!" read the message shared alongside an image of Prince Philip in a carriage with his great-grandson George which was clicked by Kate herself.

In the end, William noted that he and Kate will "continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead," a commitment that his non-working royal brother and sister-in-law can't make.

"I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job," he said.

On the other hand, Harry's message reflected on several points that he is no longer a working royal. The 36-year-old wrote: "He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end."

"He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!'" Harry added, similar to William's message that Prince Philip would have wanted them to get on with the job.

Harry also mentioned his wife Meghan Markle in the tribute, along with their son Archie and their unborn daughter. He wrote: "Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts."

Harry concluded his message with the Latin words ''Per Mare, Per Terram,'' which means "By Sea, By Land" - the motto and song of the Royal Marines. The words were a homage to Philip's service as the Captain-General of the Marines for 64 years, a post he had handed over to Harry after his retirement from public life. However, Harry lost the honourary title after only over two years when he quit as a senior member of the royal family.