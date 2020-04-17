Speculations over George R.R. Martin's "The Winds of Winter" release continue. Fans are eagerly waiting for the celebrated author's sixth book in the "Song of Ice and Fire" series and it seems never-ending. However, the good news is that the author has provided another update on the book adding a little ray of hope for fans across the globe.

According to fansite Winter is Coming, the author, who is affectionately known as GRRM updated his fans that he is "making progress" on his official website "Not a Blog." However, there is still no information on when fans can expect to see the release.

In his blog, Martin warns fans that there is no "big news" but he just wants to drop in a hello to his fans and readers as he remains in self-isolation. He informed fans that he is residing somewhere in the mountains and his books like the "Winds of Winter" is keeping him busy.

"I am still up in the mountains, doing the social distancing rag, and writing WINDS OF WINTER. I have good days and bad days, but I am making progress," Martin wrote on his blog about the next installment in his series of the novel that inspired HBO's super hit show "Game of Thrones" and upcoming prequel "House of Dragons" that is set to air on the same network as "GoT."

In his blog for this week, Martin also addressed the closing down of Hollywood and productions due to coronavirus outbreak. He expressed his concerns about running out of new television shows and films if the pandemic continues long enough.

"If so, sheltering in place is going to get an order of magnitude harder. Television right now is doing a lot to keep us all sane — and no, not the news, which has the opposite effect," he added.

Meanwhile, he provides an update on "House of Dragons." As per the author and producer, Ryan Condal and his team "are roaring ahead on the scripts for HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, and that one has a full season's order from HBO."

While there is still no definite date for the release of "Winds of Winter," HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys said that fans can expect to see "House of Dragons" sometime in 2022. The big reveal was made during TCA, according to Deadline.

Written by Condal and inspired by Martin's "Fire & Blood," the new HBO series is set 300 years before the events of "Game of Thrones." It revolves around the origin of House Targaryen.