'The Wire" actor Chris Clanton, whose character Savino Bratton was shot dead in the show, is opening up how he feared the same would happen to him when he was subjected to gun violence last month.

In a strange parallel to what happened to his character in the HBO series, Clanton was shot on April 29 on Eeirman Avenue near Bel Air Road in Baltimore, the same city where his character, a gangster, was shot dead. In the real-life incident, the bullet pierced his ear, while its fragments are still lodged in his head.

Speaking to Fox News's affiliate WBFF on Wednesday, the actor confessed that he "thought he was going to die" in the attack. "A shot rang out, and before I knew it I was blown up against a car. Now I can't really hear out of this ear," he recalled.

"I'm p***ed. I'm p***ed because it's uncalled for," he told the outlet.

The actor also revealed that his son was not far from where the incident took place. "He was in the vicinity. Luckily, he didn't see what happened," Clanton said.

An investigation is underway into the shooting incident, and police believe that Clanton was not the intended target of the shooting.

The incident comes amid a series of violent crimes in Baltimore. According to the FBI, the crime rate in the city is 1,833.4 incidents per 100,000 people, more than triple the national average of 379 violent crimes per 100,000 people.

The crisis has become a political issue since Mayor Brandon Scott put forth a plan to slash the city's police budget last month. Governor Larry Hogan hit back at the plan calling it "reckless."

However, statistics released by the Baltimore County government claim that crime has been decreasing in the city, not increasing, from year to year.

Clanton said about the issue of spiraling crime in his city: "I'm from here, I love it. I'll always embrace it. But something has to change." Baltimore's brutal street life crime crisis was also depicted in "The Wire," in which Clanton's character was shot dead by gunman Omar Little in season 5.