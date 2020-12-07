The world of "The Witcher" will be more crowded when the show returns to Netflix following news of Emily Pollet, James Eeles, and Cayvan Coates' casting.

According to Redanian Intelligence, Pollet, whose credits include British TV shows "Emmerdale" and "Coronation Street," will play a character codenamed "Human Mother G." An audition tape for the role of "character G" may give insight on the character.

The video uploaded by Nila Blue on Vimeo shows the woman begging someone not to separate her from her child. She pleads, "Please you're hurting her. Take me too. Please don't separate us!" The fact that the word "human' is attached to the character's name hints that perhaps she is a mother to a half-elven child. Pollet's role may be involved with the elven army, the Scoia'tael, which will factor heavily in the storyline for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, James Eeles has been cast for a still-undisclosed role in "The Witcher" season 2. He played Digbeth Kid in Episodes 2 and 3 of "Peaky Blinders." His other credits include "Darkest Hour," "Johnny English Strikes Again," and "Fearless."

The actor hinted at his character in the Netflix show meeting his demise in a tweet back in October. He wrote, "I'm ready to die in another show," to which Tom Canton, who plays the series' elven king Filavandrel, commented with a laughing emoji.

? — Tom Canton (@Tom_Canton) October 19, 2020

Eeles' agency GDA Management announced his casting in "the Witcher" season 2 back in October in a tweet which read, "Great news for @Jam_Eeles who starts shooting soon on series 2 of THE WITCHER for Netflix." This means the actor may have already started filming his scenes in the show.

Great news for @Jam_Eeles who starts shooting soon on series 2 of THE WITCHER for Netflix. — GDA Management (@GDAManagement) October 8, 2020

Lastly, "The Witcher" Season 2 casts newcomer Cayvan Coates, a recent graduate of the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA). He mostly appeared in stage plays and is likely casting director Sophie Holland's choice, given her appreciation for theatre actors. Coates will join the show for a still-unknown role.

Coates, Eeles, and Pollet join Scottish actress Rebecca Hanssen among the new cast members of "The Witcher" season 2. Hanssen will play the role of Queen Meve of Lyria and Rivia, and she will appear in episodes directed by Sarah O'Gorman and Ed Bazalgette.