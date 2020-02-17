According to recent reports, Netflix has offered Mark Hamill to play the role of Vesemir opposite Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia in "The Witcher" Season 2.

Fans have since petitioned for the "Star Wars" star to play the oldest witcher in the upcoming season. Hamill certainly fits the bill, given his portrayal of the Jedi Master Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" franchise. The films proved he has the knack to play the role of a mentor or father figure, which are characteristics of Vesemir.

In "The Witcher" novels, Vesemir served as a guardian and mentor to Geralt of Rivia and other monster hunters at Kaer Morhen. He is a respected witcher and fencing instructor. According to Forbes, Vesemir is the oldest witcher at over two hundred years old. He is also one of the few members of the School of the Wolf who survived the attack on Kaer Morhen.

The last episode of the first season teased the inclusion of Vesemir in "The Witcher" Season 2. A flashback to a young Geralt showed a shadowy figure of a man approaching Geralt on the road after his mother abandoned him. Then, he also mentioned Vesemir's name while on the brink of death.

Now, sources for We Got This Covered claimed that Hamill has been handed the role of Vesemir in "The Witcher" Season 2. These are the same sources who confirmed that "Aladdin 2" is in the works and that "Transformers" was being rebooted last year.

However, there is no word yet if Hamill has said yes to playing the role. But showrunner Lauren Hissrich has been vocal about her interest in casting the actor as Vesemir in "The Witcher" Season 2.

"Mark has always been of interest to me and interest to the project...I am loving what's happening on the internet. And I'm loving all of the fan reaction to it," Hissrich told IGN.

Hamill himself also showed interest in playing Vesemir. He responded to the fans' petition and agreed that he should play the character.

VESEMIR IS:

Fatherly.

Wise.

Sprightly (despite the fact that he's...)

Ancient.

Historian-and-keeper-of-secrets-and-tales-and-trials-of-the-disappearing-caste-of-witchers-who-must-face-the-fact-that-the-world-is-changing-outside-Kaer-Morhen's-walls-and-how-will-they-change-too? March 6, 2018

I have no idea what this is or what it's about but agree it could/should be played by me. ðŸ‘ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 6, 2018

Hamill and Hissrich have yet to respond to the Vesemir casting reports for "The Witcher" Season 2. If confirmed, then the actor is the latest witcher addition to the Netflix series. Lambert and Coën have also been cast in the installment.