"Game of Thrones" actor Kristofer Hivju may be among the cast members of "The Witcher" Season 2, given the involvement of Stephen Surjik as a director of the Netflix series.

Netflix has released the list of directors who will helm the installment episodes, and one of them is Surjik. The "Lost In Space" director has long been rumoured to be a part of the fantasy series, and the confirmation further fuels the casting of Hivju to the show.

Fans may remember that Surjik shared photos of possible filming locations for "The Witcher" Season 2 on Instagram. He shared one particular picture and tagged the "Game of Thrones" actor along with Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia) and Anya Chalotra (Yennefer). Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out the actor's name long before Surjik deleted his post.

Rumor: Kristofer Hivju may join 'The Witcher' S2 cast



In a since-deleted IG photo, Stephen Surjik posted he was scouting locations for S2 using hashtags for #HenryCavill & #AnyaChalotra along with #KristoferHivju in his caption



(via @RedanianIntel | https://t.co/QxRQ3dmoyx) pic.twitter.com/IlVzOtgJ5Z — Fandom (@getFANDOM) January 21, 2020

Hivju can easily fit in with the theme of "The Witcher" after having played Tormund Giantsbane in "Game of Thrones." Fans also see the Norwegian actor playing the role of Nivellen in Season 2, given his physical qualities. He is built to play someone with great physical strength.

Regardless, showrunner Lauren Hissrich has yet to announce the names of the new cast members in "The Witcher" Season 2. She did confirm though, that the installment will feature new interesting characters as it delves into Geralt of Rivia's backstory.

Meanwhile, other confirmed directors for "The Witcher" Season 2, according to Gamerant, include Ed Bazalgette ("The Last Kingdom" and "Doctor Who") and Sarah O'Gorman ("Cursed"). Surjik is known for his work on "The Umbrella Academy" and Marvel shows "Daredevil" and "Jessica Jones."

There will be four directors for the installment, with Emmy-nominated Geeta Patel taking the helm as well. Patel is best known for the documentary "Meet the Patels," and for other TV shows including "Superstore," "The Magicians," "The Mindy Project," "Chambers," and "Fresh Off the Boat" to name a few.

Filming for "The Witcher" Season 2 is set to begin on Feb 17, and expected to last through August. The installment is planned for release in 2021. Hissrich assured that the installment will correct the mistakes made in Season 1, and will follow linear storytelling and follow Geralt, Yennefer, and Siri's story moving forward.