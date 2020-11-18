"The Witcher" season 2 resumed production on Monday, on the set at the Arborfield Studios in Surrey, United Kingdom . The resumption comes less than two weeks after filming was forced to shut down because of COVID-19.

Production returned for some night shoots at the studios where the team is building a full witcher town from the ground up. According to Redanian Intelligence, the cast and crew were there. It is unclear though if the major cast members, Henry Cavill (Geralt), Anya Chalotra( Yennefer), and Freya Allan (Ciri) were also present.

"The Witcher" season 2 production resumed just nine days after it came to a halt on Nov. 7 because of COVID-19 concerns. Four members of the crew tested positive for the virus and were immediately put in isolation. None of the central cast members were reported to have contracted the disease. Filming was expected to resume 14 days after as per the required quarantine period for those affected.

Coincidentally, London was also put on another lockdown amid the pandemic. Cavill revealed in an Instagram post that filming will proceed at the studios down south, which would explain the night shoots in Surrey. Prior to the move, the show filmed in locations around London.

"This is good news. But I hope all cast and crew are safe while working together and I hope the production process is a success," one fan commented to news of the show's return to production.

"Yeeeees!!!! Fantastic news! Hopefully, they all keep safe and there won't be any more delays," another chimed in.

This was the second shut down after actor Kristofer Hivju, who plays Nivellen, tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-March. Filming did not resume until the middle of August and is expected to be completed by February 2021.

"If they actually managed to pull off summer release in 2021 as they plan that would mean they would only be about 6-7 months behind in compare to last year's release. In this year of shut down productions and covid craziness and delays, that would be amazing achievement actually!!" one fan tweeted.

There is still no telling when "The Witcher" season 2 will premiere on Netflix. The delays in production may affect the release and move it to winter instead of the summer of 2021.