Netflix is on a roll with its release of official images from the set of "The Witcher" Season 2. This time, fans have their first look at Freya Allan's new costume as Ciri.

The official Instagram page of the fantasy drama shared a photo of Ciri in her witcheress outfit. She also happens to be holding a sword. Her background suggests she is at the monster hunters' fortress in Kaer Morhen for some combat training.

Ciri has definitely changed since the last time fans saw her embracing Geralt of Rivia in the Season 1 finale. She no longer looks like the lost, young princess that she once was after she fled Cintra. Perhaps her training with the witchers at Kaer Morhen has toughened her up, which is what Geralt wants to see happen.

The official synopsis for "The Witcher" season 2 confirmed reports that Geralt will take Ciri to meet with his fellow witchers and his father figure, Vesemir. He wants her trained in hand combat so she knows how to protect herself. After all, she is still a wanted person.

"Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside," reads the synopsis shared by CBR.

Aside from Ciri, Netflix also teased Yennefer's (Anya Chalotra) fate after the Battle of Sodden Hill. She is still alive but not anywhere safe. Somehow, she has been captured. If the leaked set photos from earlier this year are any indication, then the elven army has her as their prisoner.

The streaming giant first gave fans their first look at Geralt of Rivia's (Henry Cavill) new armour. His new body shield is definitely an upgrade from the previous season's, which appeared more like a flimsy protective vest.

"The Witcher" Season 2 is currently in production at Arborfield Studios in the U.K. Allan was recently spotted filming her scenes on location. Fans have yet to see Cavill and Chalotra back on the set.