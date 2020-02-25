Set photos from the filming of "The Witcher" Season 2 in Dorking, U.K. revealed Yennefer's fate after she unleashed her chaos in the Season 1 finale.

A series of photos have emerged online thanks to Twitter user @palaceproud. The fan has been sharing snaps from production in the Redlands Wood near Dorking, Surrey. The photos show the Elven army, with the Elven King Filavandrel (Tom Canton) on the lead.

Interestingly, one of the pictures shows Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Fringilla Vigo (Mimi Ndiweni) together, and they are with the Elven army. According to Redanian Intelligence, the photo teased that Yennefer and Fringilla have both been captured by the elves after they fought in Season 1.

Fans may remember that Yennefer went up against Fringilla and the Nilfgaardian army in the first season. The Season 1 finale left her fate up in the air after she unbottled her chaos and destroyed the Nilfgaardian soldiers. She and Fringilla were nowhere to be found after that climactic battle at Sodden Hill.

Apparently, they are with the Elven army, but why and how remains a mystery. The publication claimed these set photos are from the first few episodes of "The Witcher" Season 2, so fans will know the answer early on in the upcoming season.

The feared Elven army, called the Scoia'tael, will reportedly make an appearance in the installment. The Elven sorceress Francesca (Mecia Simson) will join King Filavandrel as teased by another set photo taken from the filming in Dorking.

Production for "The Witcher" Season 2 has been going on for days in Dorking, under the codename "Mysterious Monsters." Filming first started in Milton Gore from Feb. 12 -13 and moved to Redlands Forest from Feb. 17-19.

Out of the other series regulars, only Chalotra, Canton, and Ndiweni have been spotted on the set. Henry Cavill, who reprises Geralt of Rivia, and Freya Allan as Ciri, have yet to be seen filming their scenes.

It seems Cavill is busy reuniting with Roach ahead of filming his scenes for "The Witcher" Season 2. The actor took to Instagram last week to share photos with the horses featured in the Netflix series. The show employed two horses, named Zeus and Hector, to stand in for Roach, Geralt's loyal steed.