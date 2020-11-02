Netflix took part in the recent Halloween celebrations with the release of a preview of the new monsters Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia will be up against in "The Witcher" season 2.

The video is largely just a compilation of the big and small monsters that Geralt fought in the first season. However, a new gross image emerged somewhere in the 0:15 and a haunting sight at the 0:30 second mark.

The first showed what appeared to be grass clumped together by blood and human body parts as it slithered on the ground. The creepy crawly even has an eyeball stuck to it. The 30-second mark unveiled three skeletons bound together, adorned with clothing, veils, and jewellery. They appear to be in a dimly-lit cave or in another dark room, possibly a crypt.

"The White Wolf takes Halloween as a personal challenge. But keep your eyes peeled for a few sweet treats... you won't want to miss what's hidden," Netflix captioned the teaser video originally posted on YouTube.

Filming for "The Witcher" season 2 is well underway in various locations in London. These new monsters in the teaser must be from the recently concluded episodal filming. A previous report from Redanian Intelligence revealed that the cast and crew shot a scene at Rydal Cave in the middle of October.

Director Louise Hooper, who replaced Geeta Patel, was on location with Cavill. They filmed episodes six and seven.



The skeletons could also be from a crypt as the production team also filmed scenes at a cemetery early in October. They were spotted at Camden's Highgate Cemetery, one of London's haunted and largest cemeteries built in the 19th century. A bystander claimed the crew brought prop skulls and smoke machines to the set.

Regardless of the filming location, it is exciting to get a glimpse of these two new monsters that Geralt of Rivia will be up against in "The Witcher" Season 2. It keeps the hype up for the return of the show to Netflix. The streaming giant has yet to announce a release date. Fans can likely expect a 2021 release given the delay in filming because of the pandemic.