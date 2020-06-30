"The Witcher" Season 2 will tackle new, scary monsters and so it is only fitting that it gets a working title that hits close to home.

A listing from Production Weekly revealed the working title of "Mysterious Monsters" for "The Witcher" Season 2. Working titles are used as a coverup for movies or shows that prefer secrecy ahead of its release.

It is no surprise that the instalment gets this particular working title since it is an obvious nod to the show's premise, which is about killing monsters. The Netflix show follows the story of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a monster hunter from Kaer Morhen, who finds and kills monsters for a living.

"Mysterious Monsters" coincides with reports that the instalment will feature more monsters than Season 1 did. Rumour has it that fans will see a familiar monster from "The Witcher III: Wild Hunt" game. Season 2 will reportedly feature the powerful and terrifying leshens, ancient forest creatures who resemble giant trees but with skull heads, stag horns, and long pointed hands.

The arrival of more witchers or monster hunters like Geralt in "The Witcher" Season 2 could also mean more gnarly beasts to tackle. The previous season only introduced one other witcher, Remus, in Episode 3, who sadly also quickly died.

"The Witcher" Season 2 will introduce those that Geralt grew up with at Kaer Morhen, where he learned to become a monster hunter. These include Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), who mentored Geralt and served as his father figure, and fellow witchers namely Coen (Yasen Atour), Lambert (Paul Bullion), and Eskel (Thue Ersted Rasmussen).

"Probably my favorite additions for Season 2 are the new witchers. Really, in Season 1, we got to know Geralt and he's our prime example of a witcher," showrunner Lauren Hissrich said in an interview with The Wrap adding, "So it was, for us really, about getting Geralt back to his roots and sort of learning where he came from and what his story is and what his sense of family is."

The reveal of the working title for "The Witcher" Season 2 comes ahead of the return to production on Aug. 17. Hissrich is already in the U.K. to prepare for filming.