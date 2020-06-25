Henry Cavill credits his time working with Tom Cruise on "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" for his determination to perform his own stunts on "The Witcher."

The actor talked about his interest in doing action stunts in an interview with Patrick Stewart for the Actors on Actors issue of Variety. He said that when it comes to stunts, he has always "enjoyed doing the physical stuff."

He credited his experience in the 2018 Christopher McQuarrie-directed movie. He admitted that working with Cruise, who is known to be very passionate when it comes to his action stunts, "really helped."

"Or maybe, in the eyes of the producers, made worse my enjoyment for stunts. I really want to do them now, and I think it's an essential piece to the character," Cavill said.

The 37-year-old English actor plays the character of Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix show "The Witcher." The first season saw him perform some heavy sword fighting stunts and other action sequences. Season 2 is bound to have more of these physical stunts given the appearance of more villains, monsters, and other monster hunters.

When it came to playing Geralt of Rivia a.k.a. The Witcher, Cavill said he chose to do his own stunts to make the character more believable. He did not want to betray the character and disappoint fans who expect to see him perform the action scenes himself.

"If an audience is watching Geralt on-screen, they must believe that it is me. If it's not me, I feel like I've betrayed the character in some way, and so I try and do as much as a production will let me," he explained.

Cavill's passion for doing stunts seemed to have helped "The Witcher" since most of the applauded scenes on the show are his sword fights. Indeed, the "Superman" star looked so natural wielding and fighting with a sword.

I could listen to Henry Cavill talk about swords all day...#TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/AfzYywdxWV January 29, 2020

Cavill reprises his role as Geralt of Rivia in "The Witcher" Season 2, which is set to resume production on Aug. 17 in the U.K.