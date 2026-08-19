Wladimir Klitschko has vowed to preserve Hayden Panettiere's memory for their 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, following the actress' death at 36 in South Carolina.

The retired heavyweight champion described his former partner as 'an important part' of his life and the mother of their daughter, while asking for privacy as their family grieves.

Panettiere, best known for her roles in Heroes and Nashville, died on 16 August after being found unresponsive at a residence in Greenville. Her death remains under investigation, with officials yet to establish an official cause and manner of death.

Klitschko's tribute, shared on Instagram on 18 August, has renewed attention on his relationship with Panettiere, his distinguished boxing career and his role as Kaya's father.

Who Is Wladimir Klitschko?

Wladimir Klitschko, 50, is a retired Ukrainian professional boxer and former unified heavyweight world champion. Born in Semey, Kazakhstan, in 1976, he represented Ukraine at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, where he won the super-heavyweight gold medal.

Klitschko turned professional later that year and established himself as one of boxing's dominant heavyweights. He held multiple world titles, including the WBA, IBF and WBO belts, during a career that lasted more than two decades.

He retired in 2017 following his defeat by Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium. Klitschko ended his professional career with a record of 64 wins and five defeats. His official website says he ended his 27-year boxing career after achieving the goals he had set for himself.

His relationship with Panettiere began in 2009. The couple became engaged in 2013 and welcomed their daughter, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, in December 2014.

They eventually separated permanently in 2018, with Klitschko taking primary care of Kaya while Panettiere sought treatment for substance dependency and addressed her personal struggles.

Klitschko Vows To Honour Hayden's Memory for Kaya

Following Panettiere's death, Klitschko shared an emotional tribute addressing their daughter and his former partner.

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'Hayden was, although no longer my partner, an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya,' he wrote, praising her career and describing her as someone who faced 'the darker sides of a very demanding industry.'

He added: 'To our daughter Kaya, I will always speak of her mother with respect and make sure she remembers the person she was.'

Klitschko also asked the public to respect his family's privacy during their period of grief.

Panettiere previously spoke openly about her hopes of maintaining a close relationship with her daughter. In May, she told podcaster Jay Shetty that she hoped they would eventually develop an 'incredible relationship and bond and friendship.'

Details of Hayden Panettiere's Death

Emergency medical services and law enforcement personnel responded to an urgent call regarding an unresponsive female at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina, on Sunday afternoon. First responders attempted resuscitation, but Panettiere was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office said an autopsy found no trauma contributing to her death, while authorities have not indicated that foul play was involved. The official cause and manner of death remain pending further examination and toxicology results.

Reports of a possible overdose stemmed from emergency dispatch information but have not been confirmed as the cause of death.

Panettiere's on-and-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother were reportedly at the apartment complex when she died. Police also said Hickerson showed officers medication Panettiere had been taking.

The sudden loss of the American star comes shortly after she released her This Is Me: A Reckoning memoir and publicly discussed her ongoing recovery journey, past struggles with postpartum depression and hopes for future artistic projects.