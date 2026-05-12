Hayden Panettiere has opened up about a 'shocking' and 'traumatic' encounter from her teenage years, alleging that a woman she considered a trusted friend and protector once forced her into bed with an undressed, 'very famous' older man.

The 'Nashville' star, now 36, detailed the harrowing experience during a raw conversation on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, where she reflected on the dark realities of her early career in Hollywood.

The 'Traumatic' Boat Experience

The incident, which took place when Panettiere was just 18, involved a person she had grown to trust deeply. According to the actress, she was on a boat when this 'friend' led her to a small room below deck and 'physically' placed her in a bed alongside the unidentified celebrity.

During the conversation, Shetty said, 'You write about a moment in your career where a friend of yours takes you onto a boat. You're led to a room which has an older man in it and then basically told to perform sexual acts.'

Actress Hayden Panettiere opens up to Jay Shetty about a TRAUMATIC experience where an industry “friend” set her up at 18 to end up alone in bed with a NAKED “very famous” man while stuck on a boat 😳👀



"She physically put me in the bed next to this undressed man who was very… pic.twitter.com/TbIscQg653 — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) May 11, 2026

Recounting the moment her perspective shifted from a fun night out to a fight for survival, Panettiere explained that she felt she had no means of escape. 'But by the time I realised I was in danger, I was quite literally out to sea.' She said that the moment was 'shocking' as she was having a great time, and 'there were no hints of anything like that happening.'

The 'Heroes' star claimed she was 'led by somebody that I had grown to trust and see as a protector and somebody who had my back' down the stairs into a 'very small' room.

She recalled, 'She physically put me in the bed next to this undressed man who was very famous,' adding that the man — who she didn't name — acted 'like this was just an average day for him and this is something that happens all the time.'

Read more Who Is Hayden Panettiere? Bisexual Revelation, Net Worth, Husband, Daughter and More Who Is Hayden Panettiere? Bisexual Revelation, Net Worth, Husband, Daughter and More

Panettiere's survival instincts immediately took hold. 'That lion in me, that fire in me... my hair stood on end and I became ferocious,' she said. 'I was like, "This is not happening."' Unable to jump overboard, she fled the room and hid elsewhere on the boat.

'There was no jumping off and swimming away,' she said. 'And there was nobody who was going to be empathetic to my situation. I realised that this was nothing new to them.'

'Oh-So-Mature' Perspective

At that time, when she was 18, Panettiere shared that she thought she was 'oh-so-mature' because she 'lived such a huge life.' She stated, 'So even though I felt like I could make healthy decisions, safe decisions, I wasn't capable of being fully aware of what was going on around me.'

Panettiere's perspective shifted because of the traumatic boat experience. 'It wasn't until I found myself in predicaments that I realised, like, my perspective completely shifted,' she shared.

Reclaiming Her Narrative

This latest revelation follows a series of candid admissions from the actress regarding her personal struggles, including her recent decision to come out as bisexual, as Panettiere prepares for the release of her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning.

As reported by Us Weekly, the actress has decided to be 'brutally, painfully honest' about the abuse she suffered at the hands of those meant to protect her.

Her memoir promises to delve deeper into her experiences with addiction as well as her public battle with postpartum depression. By sharing these traumatic milestones, Panettiere aims to address the 'hidden costs' of her early success as a child star.