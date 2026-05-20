The entertainment industry is reacting to a series of highly publicised disclosures by actress Hayden Panettiere regarding the darker realities of her early career in Hollywood.

In her newly released memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, the former Heroes star has officially named an industry acquaintance, Stella McAmis, as the person responsible for a highly distressing incident aboard a yacht that occurred when the actress was just 18 years old. Panettiere alleges that McAmis, whom she considered a close and trusted friend, orchestrated an encounter that left her in bed alongside an undressed, highly famous British singer.

Hayden Panettiere's 'Traumatic' Boat Experience

The 'traumatic' experience was previously revealed and discussed on Jay Shetty's podcast, On Purpose with Jay Shetty. Panettiere spoke broadly about the event but did not reveal the identity of the said 'close friend' and the famous naked man in the bed.

Actress Hayden Panettiere opens up to Jay Shetty about a TRAUMATIC experience where an industry “friend” set her up at 18 to end up alone in bed with a NAKED “very famous” man while stuck on a boat 😳👀



"She physically put me in the bed next to this undressed man who was very… pic.twitter.com/TbIscQg653 — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) May 11, 2026

However, the details have now been laid bare in her book. As reported by TMZ, Panettiere recalls being escorted downstairs into a very small cabin aboard a yacht, where she was introduced to a prominent British musician.

Read more 'Who Was the Famous Man?': Hayden Panettiere's Sexual Assault Story Sends Social Media Into Speculation Mode 'Who Was the Famous Man?': Hayden Panettiere's Sexual Assault Story Sends Social Media Into Speculation Mode

Panettiere writes that the singer 'was shirtless and propped up on a few pillows with his arms positioned behind his head,' and covered by bedsheets from the waist down.

The actress notes that the outline of his unclothed body was clearly visible underneath the linen. According to her account, the unnamed musician appeared entirely unbothered by the arrangement, behaving as though such an encounter was merely an average day in his life.

'Trusted Friend' Revealed: Who Is Stella McAmis?

The focus of the trending controversy centres heavily on the identity of Stella McAmis, whom Panettiere identifies as the facilitator of the event. Before the encounter, she believed McAmis to be a genuine source of support within a notoriously difficult industry.

Panettiere explains that McAmis had initially confided in her, pampered her, and treated her like a best friend, building a deep level of emotional security. However, her trust in McAmis was shattered when her 'trusted friend' allegedly pressured the teenager to join the famous British singer in the cabin.

Panettiere writes that McAmis told her, 'I want you to get into bed with him. He has a huge d***.' Relying strictly on the bond she believed they shared, the young actress initially complied and climbed under the bedcovers.

The situation altered rapidly once McAmis exited the room. Left alone with the singer, Panettiere stated that she immediately stopped the scenario from escalating any further, asserting control over her surroundings. Recalling her sudden shift in demeanor, she notes that she became ferocious and told herself that this was not happening before safely exiting the cabin.

In her memoir, Panettiere does not appear to use the name Stella McAmis as a pseudonym or a fabricated character name. Instead, the book explicitly presents McAmis as a real individual, although it remains unclear within public industry records who exactly she is.

Her 'Oh-So-Mature' Perspective

During Shetty's podcast, Panettiere shared that when she was 18 and before the traumatic event unfolded, she thought she was 'oh-so-mature' because she 'lived such a huge life.' She stated, 'So even though I felt like I could make healthy decisions, safe decisions, I wasn't capable of being fully aware of what was going on around me.'

Panettiere's perspective shifted because of the traumatic experience. 'It wasn't until I found myself in predicaments that I realised, like, my perspective completely shifted,' she shared.

Furthermore, in her memoir, she reflected on the manipulation and psychological betrayal of the encounter. Panettiere stated, 'I felt like I'd been kicked in the face.' She notes that McAmis turned around and treated her like a 'call girl,' concluding firmly that she deserved better than that treatment by a considerable margin. The disclosures form part of a broader examination of Hollywood culture detailed throughout her biographical release.