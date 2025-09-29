The world of golf is in major chaotic frenzy as a hidden 'Envelope Rule' in the Ryder Cup's rulebook gave Europe a crucial half point this year over the US, which led to major outrage in the US fanbase. This lesser known rule is raising fresh demands to reform the tournament's most controversial regulation that might have led to US' defeat.

What is the 'Envelope Rule' in the Ryder Cup?

Before getting into the controversy, it was clear that most people did not even know what this rule was. At the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, Europe captain Luke Donald and US captain Keegan Bradley each submitted a sealed envelope containing the name of one player who would sit out if an opponent could not compete in Sunday singles.

This rarely used 'envelope rule' was put into use when Viktor Hovland withdrew due to a neck injury, forcing Harris English of Team USA who'd been drawn to face him to sit out as well. Their match was automatically recorded as halved, awarding each side 0.5 points. That is how the rule works.

So, because Europe already led the contest, that extra half point pushed their cushion before any ball was struck on Sunday, effectively giving them a built in edge thanks to the envelope rule.

It's not the first time the envelope rule has been invoked. It was used in 1991 at Kiawah Island after Steve Pate was injured in a car crash and again in 1993 at The Belfry after Sam Torrance withdrew. So there is some precedent here but not in recent times.

Why the Envelope Rule Sparked Fury in the US Camp

For many in the US, the envelope rule's operation in 2025 epitomised an unfair advantage rather than a neutral fallback in the Ryder Cup.

Firstly, the rule forces a fully fit player to sit the contest and not just the injured one. Keegan Bradley had named Harris English in his envelope submission, so English was sidelined on what was meant to be his Sunday singles match without warning or any fault of English. He commented on the decision,

'It sucked not going out there and playing. But it is what it is, and I was part of the crowd today and contributed as much as I could.'

Secondly, when one side already has a lead as Europe did entering Sunday, the halved match disproportionately benefits that side as it did, even though it can be argued that Europe would have won regardless. However, in this case, Europe went into singles needing just 2.5 more points to retain the Cup. The half point effectively brought them closer to that margin before play resumed and obviously helped them win.

It can be argued that the rule allows a non playing injury to contribute to the result, rather than leaving every fateful outcome to play itself out on the course.

What Actually Happened at Ryder Cup 2025

Viktor Hovland, who had been managing a neck issue since June, played through with his team in early sessions but withdrew before the Sunday singles after worsening discomfort. An MRI confirmed a bulging disc in his neck; he was unable to flex or rotate enough to continue.

So, since Hovland was drawn to play Harris English, and because English was the US side's envelope nominee, that pairing could not proceed. The match was recorded as a half without a swing. That took Europe's tally to 12–5 before Sunday singles even began. Although the US mounted a ferocious comeback, they ultimately fell short and lost. Europe sealed a 15–13 victory, retaining the Cup.

Defenders vs Detractors: Should the Envelope Rule Stay or Go?

This rule has golfers debating. In the US camp, voices like Bradley have called for immediate reform. He openly said the envelope rule 'has to change' by the next Ryder Cup. One way to possibly do this in future is that the injured player's team should forfeit a full point rather than halving the match.

'I have a few ideas, but I'm not going to tell you right now', Bradley explained. 'I mean, the rule has to change. I think it's obvious to everybody in the sports world, in this room. Nothing against Viktor, but that rule needs to change by the next Ryder Cup.'

On the other hand, Luke Donald defended the rule as part of the captains' agreement, pointing out its long history in Ryder Cup protocol. He especially called out that US teams have benefited from it in the past in 1991.

'The rule is the rule, and it's been in place for a long time', Donald added. 'We have contracts for a reason, a captains' agreement for a reason, for situations that occur.'

Will the rule stand in 2026? Only time will tell.