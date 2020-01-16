On January 2, a group of teenagers in a Cheshire village was playing pranks on their neighbours. The childish prank of "knock and run" angered resident Nicole Lyons when they knocked on her door. She first threatened to "slit their throats" before running over two of the boys using her partner's BMW. While one of the boys escaped with minor injuries, the other required surgery. Chester Crown Court heard the case and sentenced her on January 15.

Four friends were pranking the neighbourhood when they managed to enrage Lyons. The teens had knocked on her door and run away. Lyons first shouted at the boys from a window in her house. She threatened that she would physically harm the boys.

The 25-year-old woman soon took out her partner's BMW and chased down the group of teens. She managed to hit two of them with the vehicle. Two of the teens managed to escape. The remorseless woman left the injured boys after hitting them.

Police discovered a Facebook draft in which she had planned to post on a neighbourhood group that the boys "messed with the wrong house." Lyons was so angered by the childish prank that she was ready to contact the teens' parents over it.

According to the Daily Mail, one of the boys who was hit by the vehicle was thrown in the air. He got away from the ordeal with cuts, bruises, and an injured back. The other boy was not as lucky. He had to undergo emergency surgery to repair his broken leg. The 14-year-old will have his leg in plaster for 6-weeks post-surgery.

Multiple charges were brought against Lyons. She pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, assault, failing to stop and failing to report an accident. On a previous occasion, Lyons had been convicted for drinking and driving.

Chester Crown Court gave Lyons a 20-month prison sentence but suspended it for 18 months. At the same time, Lyons will be serving a 2-year driving ban for using the vehicle as a weapon.