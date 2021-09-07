A schoolgirl had to be rushed to the hospital after she sustained neck injuries from an attack that happened in Ilford, East London on Monday.

The unnamed 14-year-old victim was stabbed in the neck in broad daylight. The incident reportedly happened at 3:00 in the afternoon. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said they responded to a call at 15:00hrs about a stabbing on Eynsford Road, junction with Green Lane.

"Officers attended with LAS and found a 14-year-old suffering from a laceration to her neck," the representative said in a statement published by The Sun.

The spokesperson added that the police have also arrested a female on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent. The alleged suspect's identity and age have also been kept private, but she has since been taken into custody. Authorities are still investigating the case so details remain scarce. But they have already set up a crime scene while an investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service also confirmed the incident and said they were called at 3:01 p.m. to the scene of the attack. They dispatched a team to tend to the girl's injuries on-site before they took her to the hospital for further treatments.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene including an ambulance crew, a medic in a car, an incident response officer, and London's Air Ambulance. We treated a teenage girl at the scene and took her to a major trauma centre," the representative said.

Photos shared by the publication showed that the woman knifed the girl in plain view of neighbouring rows of houses. The attack apparently happened on a residential street. Police officers can be seen in pictures gathered on the sidewalk as they talk to possible eyewitnesses as part of their ongoing enquiries into the case. Forensics are said to also be on the scene scouring for evidence.

Meanwhile, the schoolgirl's current condition is unknown. But the police are optimistic that she will get out of the hospital soon. The spokesperson said that "her condition at this time is not thought to be life-threatening."