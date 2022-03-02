Awoman in Florida allegedly threw her ex-boyfriend's pet dog off a condominium balcony during an argument with the man. The dog did not survive the fall.

The police identified the woman as 46-year-old Shelley Vaughn of Clearwater. A release from the law firm Carey Leisure & Neal, which is representing Vaughn's ex-boyfriend Eric Adeson, said he was at his condo in Clearwater Beach over the weekend when his ex-girlfriend visited him.

The woman then got into an argument with Adeson on Sunday. During the altercation, Vaughn picked up Adeson's 3-year-old pug, named Bucky, and threw it off the seventh floor.

Vaughn also threw her ex-boyfriend's cell phone and keys off the balcony and hit him, the police said, according to WTSP.

The attorneys claimed Vaughn was drunk at the time of the incident. When Adeson asked her to leave, she started shouting and picked up Bucky. She then threw the dog off the balcony, which resulted in the canine's death.

"I'm devastated," Adeson said. "It's like a blur."

"I would encourage people to love their pets and appreciate their pets and hug their pets tonight," he said. "Because you don't know that they'll be there tomorrow."

The police have launched an investigation into the incident. The man also filed a restraining order against her after the alleged incident.

"Our client saw this happen, and is absolutely traumatized," attorneys said, according to WFLA. "Several residents of the building witnessed the event as well, and the entire community is extremely upset over what happened."

Vaughn was arrested Monday afternoon, and was charged for aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief and domestic battery.

Adeson's lawyer filed a civil complaint against Vaughn in the Pinellas County Clerk of Court office, asking for $30,000 in damages.

In December last year, a woman threw her German shepherd off the second-story balcony of a motel in Florida. The dog survived the fall. The woman, identified as Allison Murphy, 35, was arrested on felony charges of animal cruelty and resisting an officer with violence after she threw her German shepherd.

"The dog landed feet first and ran away, but was corralled by bystanders," the sheriff's office said in the press release at the time. "Thankfully, during her examination, it was determined that Miracle escaped serious injury. However, an X-ray revealed a sewing needle was lodged in her right thigh. Miracle underwent a procedure to safely remove the needle and is currently recovering with Animal Services," the sheriff's office said.