Tessica Brown finally turned to professionals to help her remove the polyurethane adhesive from her hair after futile attempts of doing it by herself.

The 40-year-old mum of five underwent surgery to remove the Gorilla Glue from her hair and scalp. She flew to Los Angeles where plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng removed it for free. A video from ET showed the emotional moment when she finally felt her hair for the first time since she used the adhesive as a hairspray. The doctor reportedly used a "combination of medical-grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil, and acetone" to remove the glue.

Brown teared up as she ran her fingers through her hair from the operating table and thanked everyone who helped her. "Thank you all so much," she said in between tears as someone in the background expressed astonishment at the end-result saying, "I really didn't think it was going to end up good like that. Incredible."

Brown's manager, Gina Rodriguez, said Dr. Obeng was successful in removing all of the "Gorilla Glue out of her hair." She added that her client is "currently resting and healing."

"As you can imagine, Tessica's scalp is extremely sensitive right now and will need some time to recover," Brown said.

The surgery came after the Louisiana native took to TikTok to ask for help. But she never thought her video would go viral.

"The reason I took this to social media was because I didn't know what else to do. I know somebody out there could have told me something. I didn't think for one second when I got up the next morning it was gonna be everywhere," she shared.

She likewise admitted that she "regretted" posting her plea for help on TikTok as she became the target of online bullies. People started calling her "Gorilla Glue" girl.

"I told my son today, 'I wish I could just go back,' because I'm over it. I'm over it. I'm usually the person that I don't care what people say. I just move at my own pace. I don't care what people say, but it's just getting to the point where people are on TV saying stuff about me," Brown told ET earlier this week.

As for what led to the incident, Brown admitted that she was in a hurry to leave home when she realised she ran out of hairspray. She used Gorilla Glue instead as she thought that she could just easily wash it off afterward.