While dusting down drawers in her birthday suit for the past seven years, naked cleaner Lottie Rae discovered a strange detail: the most immaculate homes often harboured the creepiest clients.

Rae started her unconventional career back in 2017, seeking additional income. She was 32 when she first embarked on nude cleaning - a job she continues to do today. Rae claims that she earns thousands of pounds as a nude cleaner, and sheds light on the uncommon aspects of her profession and the clientele she encounters.

Over the past seven years, she's encountered a diverse clientele, from those seeking companionship to those with more suggestive intentions."I wouldn't do it if I wasn't being paid the financial incentive," Rae admitted.

While the financial compensation is undeniable, she also credits the role for boosting her body confidence.

Weirdest Parts Of The Job

Elaborating on the realities of her side hustle, the "free-spirited" worker admitted she had encountered some disrespectful clients. "There's a fair few people who are creepy – a handful of the guys I clean for book cleaners on the premise they will get something else," Rae told Southwest News Service (via New York Post).

She explained that her job involves setting boundaries, as some clients might reference past cleaners who offered additional services beyond cleaning. "I'm clear I'm there just to clean, but they'll say that other cleaners have been strippers or given massages," she said.

Lottie mentioned her clientele varies, including older gentlemen seeking companionship alongside younger men with expendable income seeking to "try something different." While the majority of her clients are respectful and professional, Lottie acknowledges that a small number can get a little handsy.

One client, whose house she cleaned three times in total, had the most egregiously filthy home she had ever encountered, Lottie recalled, further noting that it was a veritable breeding ground for dust and grime.

"But when I got there he didn't want me to clean it at all. He wasn't creepy or pervy, he just wanted some company," she said. "I don't even wear gloves half the time even though I know I should - if it's a really dirty house I'm a bit conscious of where I stand but usually it doesn't bother me at all."

One particularly uncomfortable experience involved a client who put p-rn on his television and she politely but firmly declined to continue under those circumstances. Lottie says she has noticed a correlation between overly clean houses and clients with potentially unprofessional boundaries.

Link Between Cleanliness And Personality

"The people who are slightly creepier tend to have perfectly clean houses so it's kind of an indicator," she said. Lottie's clientele boasts younger men with flexible schedules who enjoy conversation and appreciate the convenience of a cleaning service.

Others, like a client she's worked with for six years, have unique preferences – in this case, nudism – which make her service a good fit for their lifestyle. "He's already naked when I get in, we have a coffee and I play with his dog and then get to work," she said.

For some clients, comfort levels vary. A few initially choose to remain clothed, gradually becoming more accustomed to the experience.

"My friends and family know what I do, but I think they wonder why I do it. They think all these men are weird and creepy but in general they're nice people," she said.

"Over six years I've been in a couple of relationships and they've been completely cool with it, my current partner sound with it which is refreshing know a lot of my friend's partners wouldn't be okay with it," she said, as per a DailyMail report.

Lottie has also documented her experiences online, though her previous Instagram account, @musings_from_a_naked_cleaner, appears to be no longer active.

Seeing the potential for growth in the cleaning industry, some entrepreneurs have transformed modest ventures into highly successful businesses. For instance, a resident of Seattle leveraged a comprehensive Airbnb cleaning service called Queen Bee into a multi-million dollar enterprise.

Florida's wealthy communities, especially Palm Beach, are experiencing a surge in demand for household staff. Roles include cleaning, cooking, caregiving, and more. Recent reports indicate housekeepers in Florida can now earn up to $50 per hour.