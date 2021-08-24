The highly decomposed body of a woman was found inside a plastic bag dumped on the side of a highway in India.

The police in the northern state of Punjab, where the woman's body was found, rushed to the scene Saturday after a farmer informed them about the corpse. The man was returning home when he saw the plastic bag on Kharar-Ropar highway in Mohali district, The Times Now reported.

The body was so badly decomposed that it was hard to immediately identify the victim. The farmer who spotted the body and alerted the cops has been identified as Lakhvir Singh. According to The Indian Express, Singh told the police he noticed a foul smell coming from near the fields and thought it could be a dead animal. When he went closer to inspect, he found the woman's decomposed body. Singh then informed local villagers and the police after spotting the body.

A police team arrived at the scene and found the semi-naked body, which was wrapped in a plastic bag, with worms crawling all over the corpse.

"It seemed that the body might have been dumped three-four days ago. We have kept the body at mortuary and informed the local as well as neighboring police stations to inform us about the missing persons in their areas as the body is not identified yet. After the post-mortem (autopsy), we would be able to ascertain more details and the injury if any," The Indian Express quoted a police officer as saying.

The police are yet to reveal if the case is linked to a sexual assault.

Authorities have filed a case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. An investigation is currently underway into the incident.

Last week in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, a decomposed headless body of a 52-year-old man was found in a farm four days after he was reported missing. The man was allegedly kidnapped and beheaded after he failed to repay a loan. The police have arrested two people for allegedly kidnapping and murdering the man.