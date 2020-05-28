"You are the real heroes," said Reel-life 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot in a special video call to 'real-life Wonder Women' in Detroit who are battling the coronavirus pandemic on the frontlines.

The actress shared the video on her Instagram account as well and captioned it: "There are not enough words to express my appreciation for these women and all the frontline workers." "Wow these women moved me so much.. can't thank them and their colleagues enough," she wrote in another post.

wow! It was such an amazing opportunity to meet these inspiring women and thank them for the unbelievable work they do, and the love and attention they give to all those who come their way. #truewonderwomen ðŸ™…ðŸ»â€â™€ï¸ @GMA https://t.co/IjyYL3qkv3 May 26, 2020

A group of nurses from Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit wear 'Wonder Woman' costumes while working on the frontlines to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. The nurses showed off their costumes on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday, and were elated when Gal Gadot made a surprise appearance on the show.

Nurse Erin Cavanaugh, who was joined by emergency room technicians Beth Gonzalez and Michelle Poole and respiratory therapist Rena Lailberte, explained on the show that they wear these costumes because "Wonder Woman believes in people."

"She believes in love. She saves people when people can't save themselves. She's the strongest chick I know," Cavanaugh said, adding that putting on the costume makes her "feel a little empowered."

However, the four healthcare workers were not expecting Wonder Woman herself to join the video call, and cheered in excitement when Gadot suddenly appeared in the frame and asked, "Ladies, can I please send you a virtual hug."

The 35-year-old thanked the nurses for their service and said: "Oh my god, I've been listening to you for the past few minutes. You are the real heroes. Let's just make this clear." "Erin, Rena, Beth, Michelle, thank you, I salute you," the Israeli actress added.

Gadot shared that she feels "privileged" to be able to play the popular superhero in DC films, saying: "knowing that women like you are using it and spreading the love and everything that is good, it is everything to me."

"Everything you do is the real deal. You are risking your life for other people. I get emotional thinking about it. You are amazing, and thank you so much for everything that you do," the mother-of-two said.