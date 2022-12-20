The entire football world is still on a high after Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy on Sunday. The South American side defeated France on penalties, and the celebrations have been going on for days in many parts of the world. However, amid the festivities, fears were growing over the fate of a certain Argentina fan who was caught going topless in the stands at the Lusail Stadium.

The woman was reportedly "escorted" out of the stadium when officials spotted her with exposed breasts while she was cheering for the winning team. According to numerous reports, the woman whipped off her Argentina kit and started dancing and cheering alongside other spectators.

A viral video shows her standing behind an Argentina flag that is being held up in front of her by her companions. However, they dropped the flag momentarily below her chest right at the moment when TV cameras panned across the crowd. She turned around but not before millions of spectators saw her exposed breasts.

According to The Sun, local officials also spotted her, and to nobody's surprise, she was led out of the venue.

The woman and her companions were clearly risking prison time in Qatar for breaking the strict dress code. In the past, people have even been punished for far less than what she had done. As soon as the video came out, observers immediately commented that she could be in hot water.

Qatar has not issued a statement on the incident, and they have not released information about the woman and her whereabouts.

It may be pointed out that visitors had been advised well ahead of the tournament that revealing clothing must be avoided. Clothes that show off one's shoulders, midriff and legs below the knees are prohibited even though female visitors are not strictly required to wear the traditional abaya.

Throughout the event, many fans have pushed the rule to the limit. Former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll had even crossed well over the line with her skimpy bra tops and body suits. However, authorities have been much more lenient than initially expected.

Nevertheless, the topless woman had gone too far even in the eyes of other foreigners. Social media was flooded with comments from people who had no doubt that she was facing arrest.

The woman was initially thought to be "missing," but thanks to modern technology, several media outlets were eventually able to track down her social media accounts. The topless fan's Instagram account revealed that her name is Noe, and that she is a free woman. She also shared several topless photos of herself and another female companion taken from the night of the final.

She appears to have escaped jail time, and if she was indeed let off without any punishment, Qatar has once again opted to avoid an international scandal by practicing maximum tolerance.