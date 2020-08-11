The coronavirus pandemic chalked up another horrific milestone Monday as the world surpassed 20 million recorded cases of infection from the tiny killer that has upended life just about everywhere.

The number as of 2215 GMT was 20,002,577 cases, with 733,842 deaths recorded, according to an AFP tally of official sources.

People in Paris wears masks
People in Paris aged 11 and over are now required to wear the masks in crowded areas and tourists hotspots. Photo: AFP / PHILIPPE LOPEZ

In yet another staggering landmark, the death toll is expected to surpass 750,000 in a matter of days as the global health crisis that began late last year in China rages on.

As more things once unthinkable became harsh reality -- having to wear a facemask in touristy spots in Paris, or reserve a spot on Copacabana beach in Rio via an app and then social distance on the sand -- the World Health Organization urged people not to despair.

A funerary employee in protective gear
A funerary employee in protective gear disinfects the home of a COVID-19 victim as relatives mourn outside, in the remote Aymara highland village of Acora in Peru. Photo: AFP / Carlos MAMANI

"Behind these statistics is a great deal of pain and suffering... But I want to be clear: there are green shoots of hope," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"It's never too late to turn the outbreak around," he said.

Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi
Schumer (L) and Pelosi have dismissed Trump's unilateral extension of a virus relief package. Photo: AFP / MANDEL NGAN

He gave examples of countries that had successfully clamped down on COVID-19, such as Rwanda and New Zealand, which said Monday it plans to open a virus-free "travel bubble" with the Cook Islands.

With much of the world caught in a cycle of dispiriting outbreaks and economically crushing lockdowns, all eyes are on the race for a vaccine.

Germany
Crowds flocked to beaches in Germany and elsewhere in western Europe despite health warnings about the risk of infection Photo: AFP / Christof STACHE

A WHO overview said 165 candidate vaccines are being worked on around the world, with six reaching Phase 3 of clinical evaluation.

But the WHO's emergencies director Michael Ryan warned that a vaccine was "only part of the answer," pointing to polio and measles as diseases with vaccines that have not been fully eradicated.

COVID-19: Total deaths vs deaths per million
Graphic looking at countries with the highest coronavirus death tolls, and their respective death rates. Photo: AFP / John SAEKI

"You've got to be able to deliver that vaccine to a population that want and demand to have that vaccine," he said.

Brazil surpasses 100,000 virus deaths
"Death" stalks the streets as Brazil passes 100,000 virus deaths. Photo: AFPTV / Douglas MAGNO

Infections have been rising ominously in Western Europe, which has also been sweltering through a heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 35 degrees Celsius (95 F).

Schools resume after the summer break
Schools resumed after the summer break in Berlin and several other German states. Photo: AFP / Tobias SCHWARZ

The blistering heat sent crowds flocking to beaches at the weekend despite health warnings about the risk of infection.

In the Paris region, people aged 11 and over are now required to wear masks in crowded areas and tourists hotspots.

These include the banks of the Seine River and more than 100 streets in the French capital.

People in Paris required to wear facemasks
Paris has joined a growing number of French cities requiring people to wear a mask on the street where crowds congregate, like the western town of Locronan where the sign instructing passersby to put on masks asks whether they prefer a lockdown or liberty. Photo: AFP / Fred TANNEAU

Marion, a 24-year-old in central Paris, said the masks are "restrictive" but necessary "if we want to avoid a second wave."

"Anything except a second lockdown," she added.

Several French towns and cities have already introduced similar measures, as well as parts of Belgium, the Netherlands, Romania and Spain.

In Berlin, thousands of children returned to school on Monday after the summer break, sporting masks, which are compulsory in common areas like school courtyards.

Greece meanwhile announced a night curfew for restaurants and bars in some of its top tourist destinations after its number of new cases increased.

In Italy, the coronavirus spikes of its neighbours caused alarm.

"France, Spain and the Balkans... Italy is surrounded by contagions," Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza lamented.

It was a different story in Pakistan, which allowed all restaurants and parks to reopen on Monday, after the country saw a drop in new cases over several weeks.

As of Monday evening, the United States -- the world's worst-hit country -- had recorded 163,370 deaths and 5,085,821 cases of infection, according to the tracker at Johns Hopkins University.

As the caseload shot past five million on Sunday, President Donald Trump's Democratic opponent in the presidential election, Joe Biden, tweeted that the number "boggles the mind and breaks the heart."

The figure came as Trump was accused of flouting the constitution by unilaterally extending a virus relief package.

The package -- announced by Trump on Saturday after talks between Republican and Democrat lawmakers hit a wall -- was "absurdly unconstitutional," senior Democrat Nancy Pelosi told CNN.

But with the world's largest economy still struggling to dig itself out of an enormous hole, Democrats appeared skittish about any legal challenge to a relief package they see as seriously inadequate.

After the US, Brazil has the most cases, and over the weekend it became the second country to pass 100,000 fatalities.

President Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed the coronavirus threat, and after Brazil's latest milestone, the country's most widely viewed TV network Globo asked: "Has the president of the republic done his duty?"

Copyright AFP. All rights reserved.