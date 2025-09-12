Cinnamon roll lovers across the UK are in mourning following the shock announcement that Cinnabon is shutting down all its stores in the country. The unexpected decision comes just five years after the cinnamon roll brand made its highly anticipated debut on British soil.

The news was confirmed by the EG Group, the company responsible for introducing the American brand. Since then, UK fans have taken to social media in disbelief as many wonder where it had all gone wrong for this iconic brand.

Cinnabon Arrived in the UK in 2020

Cinnabon officially arrived in the UK in November 2020, when the EG Group—whose foodservice portfolio includes KFC, Starbucks, and Subway—announced a master franchise deal with the US brand. The first bakery store opened the following month, with several more opening in January 2021. The original plan was to open as many as 150 stores nationwide and create around 2,000 jobs across the UK.

'Cinnabon is a well-recognised and enjoyed brand,' Mohammed Tayab, EG Group's Food & Beverage Director for Europe, said in a statement. 'We are delighted to be able to serve our UK customers with delicious, freshly baked products when they want to treat themselves. EG Group has once again partnered with another global brand, bringing the ultimate convenience to customers.'

Since then, the company has opened a Cinnabon flagship bakery in Chester city centre and later launched a Cinnabon delivery service that made cinnamon rolls available nationwide. In 2022, EG Group also struck a partnership with Lotus Bakeries for Cinnabon, resulting in the popular Lotus Biscoff Bon.

Why Did Cinnabon Leave So Soon?

In a statement distributed to media outlets, EG On the Move confirmed that it 'made the strategic decision to close all Cinnabon locations operated in the UK.' This includes stores in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield, Liverpool, Nottingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Bristol.

The decision coincides with the end of the company's announced five-year plan for Cinnabon, suggesting that EG opted not to renew its master franchise agreement with the US brand. 'This was not a decision taken lightly, but it reflects the strategic shift to focus on our core convenience retail business,' the company further explained. 'This decision aligns with our wider business strategy to focus on areas where we can deliver the greatest value to our customers.'

EG's move to shut down its Cinnabon stores comes just months after the company completed the sale of its KFC business, another well-known American foodservice brand, in the UK.

Fans Left Heartbroken

There were hints of trouble in the days leading up to the announcement, with eagle-eyed fans pointing out that the brand's UK website was quietly taken down. Despite this, nothing could have prepared fans for the devastating news. 'This is worse than a breakup,' one fan wrote on X. Another posted, 'dude this day cant [sic] get any worse.'

At present, it is unclear whether Cinnabon intends to return to the UK market under a new franchisee. For now, fans are clinging to hope and reminiscing about the sweet aroma that once filled high streets across the country.