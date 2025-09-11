Prepare to return to Pandora, Vault Hunters! Borderlands 4 is just hours away from its global launch, but for PC players in the US, the mayhem begins right now.

Gearbox has pulled a fast one on everyone, granting a select group of players an early crack at the action. Get ready to dive into the chaos and find out everything you need to know about the new looter-shooter.

After the lacklustre performance of the Borderlands movie, the franchise was in desperate need of a comeback, and the upcoming Borderlands 4 could be the lifeline fans have been waiting for.

With a new instalment on the horizon, it's time to get ready to jump back into the action.The focus now shifts to the game's release times across all regions.

When Can You Play? A Global Breakdown of Release Times

Borderlands 4 will be available from 9 a.m. PDT today, 11 September, for PC and console players in the United States, with a staggered launch across time zones. This means the game will be accessible at 10 a.m. MT, 11 a.m. CT, and midday ET for PC users, but console players on the East Coast will get access at midnight.

The excruciating wait is ALMOST OVER!!! 💥



Borderlands 4 launches Sep. 12 on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.



Pre-Order Now: https://t.co/Adnqv73dgY pic.twitter.com/1HPngIgtAA — Borderlands (@Borderlands) September 5, 2025

In the UK, France and Brazil, PC players can start playing on 11 September at 5 p.m. BST, 6 p.m. CEST and 1 p.m. BRT, while console users can jump in at midnight local time.

The release times for PC players across the Asia-Pacific region are staggered:

Japan: 1 a.m. JST on 12 September

Singapore: 12 a.m. SGT on 12 September

Australia: 2 a.m. AEST on 12 September

New Zealand: 4 a.m. NZST on 12 September

For console players in these regions, the game will unlock at midnight in their local time zone. Meanwhile, players in India can join the mayhem at 9:30 p.m. IST on 12 September on both PC and console.

Pre-loading for digital pre-orders on PlayStation 5 began on 10 September, which includes the latest update. However, if you are buying a physical copy, you will likely need to download the day-one patch before you can play.

New Worlds, New Vault Hunters: What to Expect from Gameplay

Borderlands 4 brings several new features to the series. The game is set on the alien planet of Kairos, which is a single, seamless open world. This means there are no loading screens as you travel between the different regions of the planet.

Four new Vault Hunters have joined the roster, each with unique abilities and skill trees. The number of weapons in the game has also been greatly expanded, with reports from GameSpot suggesting the count will far exceed previous instalments. Players can also navigate the environment with new traversal mechanics, including a grappling hook.

Think you're done when the credits roll? That's cute. 😉



Borderlands 4 features our best endgame yet, including features like:

😤 Weekly Wildcard Missions to test your builds

💎 Firmware (Gear Sets) to chase

👉 Specializations (a new endgame skill tree)

😎 ...and so much more pic.twitter.com/EjVT9HlT7z — Borderlands (@Borderlands) September 5, 2025

To keep players engaged long after the campaign, the endgame content includes Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode and regular weekly updates. The game also retains the series' iconic cel-shaded art style, which gives it the look of a living graphic novel.

You can team up with up to four players in co-op across all missions. Gearbox has also implemented several quality-of-life improvements based on feedback from the community.