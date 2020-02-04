The writers for the Netflix series are finally giving fans a chance to guess the title for "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 9, after they initially refused to give a hint.

"Let the guessing games begin," the writers tweeted along with the clue for the Episode 9 title. Lucifans have multiple ideas as to what the title could be, and most suggested that it has something to do with "family."

"Family Dinner," "Family Matter," "Family Issues," and "Family Corner" are just some of the title guesses. Meanwhile, others' guesses include "Satan's Killer, "Saving Decker," "Satan's Worker, " and more.

The writers for the series previously refused to give a title clue for "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 9, because they said that it was "spoilery" enough already. Instead, they shared a photo of the episode board.

So as we said because of spoilers, you won't get to guess @Henderson_Joe 's #Lucifer 509 title but here's a picture of our episode board to tide you over... ðŸ˜ˆðŸ¤”ðŸ˜³ pic.twitter.com/CvFPn6K341 November 27, 2019

Interestingly, ahead of the title tease, eagle-eyed fans spotted what was supposedly a photo of the script leaked on Reddit. The now-deleted post was said to contain the words "Family Gathering" on the front page. This is believed to be when Dennis Haysbert makes his debut as God in the series.

Moreover, John Glover was spotted on the "Lucifer" set carrying what appeared to be a script for "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 9. The actor, who plays Lionel Luthor in "Smallville," is believed to have been cast as an angel.

Co-showrunner Joe Henderson wrote the story for "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 9. Ahead of the title tease, he already gave Lucifans an idea as to what happens in the story. He admitted that Episode 9 made him very emotional and that he cried for hours on end.

"Just finished the table read for episode 509 of #Lucifer. I am so lucky to work with these incredible actors. I cried multiple times during the read and... well, I am right now thinking about it. This episode is very personal to me, and just... wow. Grateful," Henderson tweeted.

The creator's tweet confirms that "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 9 is going to be emotional. Perhaps there will be a family gathering after all, where the Devil, Amenadiel, God, Charlotte/mum, and possibly Glover's character, all reunite for a specific reason. Until then, fans can wait for the title reveal to get more ideas about the episode.