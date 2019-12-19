Microsoft appears to be making a big marketing push to promote the Xbox Series X ahead of its launch in 2020. The company is already one step ahead after it revealed the new console during The Game Awards 2019. Shortly thereafter, the head of Xbox Phil Spencer was interviewed together with Partner Director of Program Management for Team Xbox, Jason Ronald. The duo was able to shed some light on certain aspects of the design, controllers, and features, but kept some details away from the public for a later time. Now, it appears the former is hinting about future limited-edition models coming out.

This supposedly comes from the number of fan-made designs that were uploaded on social media. Sources claim the form factor of the Xbox Series X makes it a great canvas to create mock-ups of what future exclusive versions might look like. While these are all unofficial, Spencer reportedly responded to one of these posts on Twitter to highlight all the possible customisation options for the game system.

This is a taste of what's to come in 2020 from the @XboxPope Happy Christmas every one at @Halo #343industries the @Xbox #XboxSeriesX version, wishing you all the very best 2020 pic.twitter.com/0XPFvkzZdM — POPE (@XboxPope) December 18, 2019

What is striking about the form factor of the Xbox Series X is its default orientation, which vertically stands like a tower PC case. Spencer pointed out that it can also sit on one of its sides for those who prefer a more horizontal appearance like traditional home consoles. This gives designers more surfaces to work with as well as a controller to match the bespoke aesthetics.

The Xbox Chief confirms that the development team came up with this new design focused on function. However, it seems that the possibilities related to limited-edition versions are just an added bonus. He noted that the "result leaves a nice forward face for some creative opportunities," in his tweet, as detailed by GameSpot.

XBOX SERIES X - GEARS OF WAR pic.twitter.com/vUFJJML10o — J. SOTOðŸ•¹ (@SOTOHITMAN78) December 18, 2019

Meanwhile, in a related article, Microsoft confirmed that its next-generation platform will just be called Xbox. The Series X apparently refers to the particular model that debuted at the awards show last week. Therefore, the rumours of the company releasing more than one console in 2020 are possibly accurate. Insiders claim that one will ship without a Blu-ray disc drive similar to the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. Hopefully, the disc-free option will sport a similar form factor, albeit smaller than its standard sibling.