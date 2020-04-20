When the Xbox Series X was fully unveiled last month, Microsoft opened up about how it came up with the design. The developers and engineers working on the next-generation console explained how the form factor will maximise cooling. Fans, on the other hand, submitted several user-generated renders of how a special tie-in would look like. While the manufacturer is going all-in to promote the new machine, it has not abandoned the Xbox One X. Reports confirm that a "Cyberpunk 2077" limited version is on its way.

The open-world role-playing game from CD Projekt Red was originally slated to launch on Thursday last. However, due to some development issues brought about by various reasons, the game studio pushed back the release to Sept. 17, instead. A few months ago, NVIDIA announced a collaboration with the developer called the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti "Cyberpunk 2077" Edition. Aside from the stylish script bearing the game's title the graphics card came in a yellow colourway with additional decorative elements.

Much like the unique aesthetics of the aforementioned item, the Xbox One X "Cyberpunk 2077" limited edition bundle sports a futuristic exterior decal with some laser-etched sections. A surprise awaits owners the moment they turn off the lights as the glow-in-the-dark graphics come to life, confirms Digital Trends. It is not as elaborate as the "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" limited edition consoles it presented in partnership with Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures.

The set does not include the game, but it seems to be marketed for collectors. In addition to the accidental listing from various retailers, the "Cyberpunk 2077" Xbox One X is reportedly scheduled to release in June. While Sony has held back from producing limited edition PS4s given the impending debut of the PS5 later this year, Microsoft is apparently taking a different route.

The Xbox Series X will support all current-generation accessories and games as well as older software. "CyberPunk 2077" is not exactly a launch title for the upcoming platform, but Microsoft's Smart Delivery feature promises to optimise all games for the console it will run on. Hence, gamers can expect it to run with all the bells and whistles as advertised by the manufacturer. Meanwhile, Sony recently introduced the DualSense controller for the PS5 but is yet to unveil the final retail design of the PS5.