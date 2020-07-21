This will be a big week for Microsoft as it is speculated to make important announcements regarding the Xbox Series X. Unlike the unanimously-panned Inside Xbox presentation in May, the company hopes to showcase several of its highly-anticipated first-party titles soon. The Xbox Games Showcase is scheduled to go live on Thursday, at 9 a.m. PT and can be viewed on several platforms. In an effort to focus all of its resources into its next-generation console, it has officially halted production of the Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition.

Consumers hoping to purchase current-generation hardware can still get the Xbox One S. Meanwhile, a report from CNN reveals that a representative from Microsoft issued a statement. "As we ramp up into the future with Xbox Series X, we're taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition," said the spokesperson.

Even though the Xbox One X was practically the more powerful console based on technical specifications, it failed to meet sales targets against the PS4 and Switch. In fact, all of Microsoft's gaming lineup eventually fell behind the Nintendo hybrid system as it rose to second place in total units sold. As the Xbox Series X's 2020 holiday release draws near, it would make sense to allocate all resources to ensure that there is enough inventory when the new game system launches.

On the other hand, the founder of New Breukelen – a video game investment firm – Joost Van Dreunen, believes that "with the new devices and services coming out, this seems more like an effort to reduce the number of [consoles] in the market and avoid consumer confusion." With the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition also included, it has fuelled speculation that the rumoured Project Lockhart console might debut soon.

The Xbox Series X will be going up against Sony's PS5, which appears to have drawn the attention of the gaming industry since its reveal last month. Just recently executive producer of The Game Awards Geoff Keighley featured the DualSense controller in a hands-on video. It appears that Microsoft needs to come up with immersive gimmicks to rival that of its biggest competitor.